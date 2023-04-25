Training your dog isn’t always easy, but it’s vital to keeping them safe and happy. Teaching them good behaviours not only helps you keep them safe in potentially dangerous scenarios; it’s also an opportunity to strengthen your bond.

As your puppy develops, teaching them different commands and improving their recall can even make play more rewarding for them and keep their brains stimulated.

When it comes to learning how to train your puppy, there’s a huge number of guides out there. We’ve gone through the top sellers to find the best dog training books available from animal experts, all with great review ratings. These are some of our favourites.

Best dog training books

Lucky Dog Lessons: Train Your Dog in 7 Days

Brandon McMillan’s ‘Lucky Dog Lessons’ has already earned more than 3,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, so it’s one of the best dog training books to consider. It’s no surprise this guide is a popular option, as it claims to help you train your pet in just one week.

After running through training basics like building trust and establishing control, McMillan prioritises seven key commands: sit, stay, down, come, off, heel and no. He also covers other useful areas, like how to avoid barking and chewing, and using rewards like food and toys effectively.

Inside, you’ll find clear instructions, photos, anecdotes and tips to help you along the way.

The Positive Puppy Training Blueprint: An 8 Week Step-By-Step Action Plan

Working to an established eight-week programme, this puppy training book helps new owners “raise the perfect dog using proven, loving and friendly methods”.

One of the best aspects of this guide is its focus on some of the lesser-covered topics around dog ownership. As well as going through basic commands and common issues, Sam Quinn explains how to support your pet through difficult scenarios like teething, vet visits and loud noises.

There’s also handy advice on grooming issues like nail clipping and ear cleaning.

Total Recall: Perfect Response Training for Puppies and Adult Dogs

If your dog’s recall leaves a lot to be desired, this guide could be the one for you. It’s one of the best dog training books for older pets who don’t always return when called.

With the aim of guiding you through the training process from start to finish, this book has three key sections, covering preparation, essential teaching exercises and final problem-solving.

It’s written by Pippa Mattinson, who has been training dogs for over three decades. She’s also written The Happy Puppy Handbook for anyone training a new puppy.

Dog Training for Kids: Fun and Easy Ways to Care for Your Furry Friend

Kids often beg their parents for a pet puppy, so getting them involved in the training process will help them become responsible owners. This book is written especially for children aged eight to 12, and covers everything from teaching basic commands like ‘sit’, ‘stay’ and ‘drop it’ to dog-proofing your home.

The book also explains how to master everyday problems like unnecessary barking and tricky vet visits. There are even chapters on teaching dogs fun tricks and games to strengthen the bond between pet and owner.

Perfectly Imperfect Puppy: The ultimate life-changing programme for training a well-behaved, happy dog

Dubbed “Britain’s best dog trainer” by The Telegraph, Graeme Hall has plenty of experience when it comes to working with pets. He’s the presenter of Channel 5’s ‘Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly’ and has even taken his expertise on a UK tour.

In this book, Hall takes things right back to basics and starts by explaining how to choose the right breed of dog for your lifestyle and introduce them to children and other pets.

As well as guidance on dog training, you’ll find advice on overcoming separation anxiety and tackling behavioural problems in adult dogs.

Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps: Everything You Need to Know to Raise the Perfect Dog

This puppy training guide comes from the California-based trainer Mark Van Wye and lays out seven steps to train a dog in its first few months.

The guide focuses on understanding puppies’ body language and working with their natural instincts for effective training. It talks the reader through everything from introducing a puppy into your home to house training and teaching commands. There’s also a list of essentials to buy for your new pet.

Puppy Raising Made Easy / Dog Training Made Easy

Whether you’re in the early stages of training your new puppy or you want to reinforce good behaviour in your dog, these books have you covered.

‘Puppy Raising’, by canine behaviourist Di Williamson, goes through the key steps to choosing and training a young puppy, touching on socialisation and improving poor behaviour.

In ‘Dog training’, you’ll learn how to understand your pet’s perspective and build on their innate instincts to encourage obedient behaviour. The book includes more than 150 photos to help you on your training journey.

Easy Peasy Puppy Squeezy / Easy Peasy Doggy Squeezy

Hailed the UK’s top dog training book, ‘Easy Peasy Puppy Squeezy’ has already earned more than 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Like its follow-up guide, ‘Easy Peasy Doggy Squeezy’, it’s written by dog behaviourist Steve Mann, who has worked with more than 100,000 dogs over his career.

Both books use proven scientific techniques with an emphasis on fair and ethical training principles. You’ll learn how to understand your pet’s body language, improve their recall and encourage them to walk with a loose lead.

The dog-focussed guide also covers dealing with tricky scenarios like separation anxiety and aggressive behaviour towards others.

To get started, read our expert training tips and browse our favourite dog whistles to help with recall training.