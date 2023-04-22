There are so many different products out there, it can be hard to find the best puppy toys for your pet. The options range from balls and chew toys to comforting plushies and squeaky characters, but we’ve done the hard work and looked through dozens of designs to find the very best ones. Only high-quality, cost-efficient puppy toys have made it onto our list.

Jump to:

Best puppy toys to buy for your pet

Sophie Allport Fox Dog Toy

Best all-rounder

Combining a knotted rope with a fun character, this design is one of the best puppy toys for playful pets. In fact, Sophie Allport has taken inspiration from animals found in the British countryside to create a whole range of sweet dog toys, so there’s also a hare, pheasant and sheep version, among others. We love this charming fox design, complete with brown and green rope legs.

The body is made from strong canvas for durability, which should mean it stands up to enthusiastic play sessions with your pet. Inside, there’s a squeaker to add an extra element of excitement.

Tweed Dog Bone Toy

Best squeaky soft toy

These bone toys from Sweet William would make a charming gift for pampered pets. They’re crafted with smart tweed for countryside style, and come with a squeaker inside to keep your dog entertained.

Choose between three stylish colours: green, orange and grey. You can get them all in small or large to suit your dog.

Zoon Pooch Squeaky Tennis Balls

Best squeaky balls

Tennis balls are a no-brainer when it comes to getting new toys for your puppy, and it’s worth buying in bulk to save on cost. This multi-pack offers great value for money as you get 12 balls for under £15.

They all have a squeaker inside, and come in a selection of bright colours to add to the fun.

Wilko Fun and Play Puppy Toy

Best soft toy

Buy now from Wilko (£2.50)

If you’re looking for an inexpensive soft toy for your pet, you can’t get much better than this one, with a price tag under £3. It comes with a fun rattle inside, but should be a comforting companion for your dog too, thanks to the soft exterior.

Remember, soft toys aren’t right for every dog, and plushies like this are best avoided if your pet is particularly destructive or likes chewing and ripping them.

Green & Wilds Chew Roots Dog Toy

Best natural chew toy

If your pup is teething, a chewy toy like this one can help alleviate any discomfort - and encourage them away from the furniture!

There are plenty of plastic and rubber versions on the market, but the best chew toys are natural, and crafted from plants for sustainability. To create this one, ChewRoots harvests root tubers, which regrow afterwards. According to the makers, they’re not treated in any way and don’t splinter, so they’re safe for your dog.

More like this

Customers say this is an extremely durable puppy toy, which can last for years, so it’s an eco-friendly and cost-effective option.

Peanut butter flavoured natural rubber chewers

Best rubber chew toy

This rubber ‘bone’ available on Amazon is one of the best chew toys we’ve found. While many plastic versions quickly disintegrate and pose a choking hazard for dogs, this one has impressed customers. It’s made from tough natural rubber and designed to be resistant to aggressive biting and chewing.

The makers have included raised sections to help clean dogs’ teeth as they chew, and flavoured the rubber with the taste of peanut butter to keep them interested.

Dog Rope Tug Toy

Best rope toy

Great for dogs young and old, rope toys are a versatile choice. They make an effective pain relief tool for teething pups, and a fun toy to keep older dogs stimulated.

We’ve chosen this particular rope toy for its high-quality construction and colourful design. It’s made from non-toxic cotton and it’s washable - ideal if you take it out on muddy walks.

This one’s aimed at small and medium-sized dogs, but you can also buy a version for larger breeds.

Kong Puppy Teething Toys

Best for teething

Designed to help soothe sore gums, these are some of the best puppy teething toys you can buy. They’re made from durable rubber and have holes for stashing treats and peanut butter inside.

The Kong Puppy toys also double as a fun toy, as they’ll bounce in unpredictable directions when thrown. Choose between the XS, S, M and L sizes in various colours, according to your dog’s breed.

For dogs up to nine months old, you could alternatively get Kong’s Teething Stick. It has special ridges to help clean your pet’s teeth and reduce gum pain for teething pups - and you can fill it with snacks for an extra treat.

How to choose a puppy toy

The best puppy toys for your pet depend on its age and preferences. Many toys are designed for specific purposes, such as training or teething, while other types, like rope toys are great for playing with your pet and keeping them stimulated.

If you find your puppy is particularly destructive when it comes to toys, you should give them sturdy items like chewy bones and ropes, rather than soft cuddly characters.

In any case, remember:

Avoid poorly made items or toys with small parts, as they can become a choking hazard

Aim to prioritise toys made with eco-friendly materials like rope and natural roots over plastic and rubber

Keep your puppy safe by supervising them when they’re playing with toys

How many toys should your puppy have?

There’s no need to bulk buy puppy toys if you have a good selection of different types. For instance, depending on your pet’s needs you may want to get a chew toy for teething, a soft toy for comfort, a rope toy for playing and a puzzle toy for stimulation.

If you find your puppy gets bored with their toys after a while, try rotating them, putting some away and keeping others out until you swap them round.

Of course, your puppy may need different types of toys as they grow. Depending on your pet’s particular needs, you may want to buy chew toys when they’re teething, and move towards more stimulating puzzle toys as your dog gets older.

For more high-quality pet products, see our round-ups of the best dog ball throwers and the best dog whistles for training and recall.