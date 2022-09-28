Adding a Christmas garland to your home is an effortless, yet effective way to create a picture-perfect, festive scene. Versatile too, you can drape them across your banisters or fireplace, or even place them on your table to go with your festive feast.

Advertisement

Christmas garlands are also a lovely way to bring the beauty of nature indoors as they often feature dried fruits, pine cones and woodland creatures. There are of course plenty of paired-back, and glitzy designs too for a more contemporary look, so they can work well for all kinds of décor.

To help you with your Christmas decorations this year, we've rounded up our favourite garland ideas. We've included traditional leafy and fruity designs for a woodland feel, as well as quirky knitted picks children are sure to love. Take a browse below, and find a Christmas garland you can use year after year.

Feeling crafty? Learn how to make your own natural Christmas garland.

Best Christmas garland for 2022

Wooden Star Fairy Light Garland

Wooden Christmas decorations are a lovely alternative to plasticky materials, and this wooden star garland from Lights4fun is a particularly sweet option. The addition of the fairy lights give this Christmas garland a cute and welcoming vibe, perfect for a small snug filled with bean bags and cushions.

Drape across a window, or place in a decorative bowl as a lovely coffee table centrepiece. This garland isn't overly festive either so you can keep it up all year, and pop on the lights whenever you fancy a cosy night in.

More like this

For more festive décor inspiration, check out the best country Christmas décor for a cosy festive scheme.

Christmas Elf Garland

Buy now from Etsy (£23.50)

Kids are going to love seeing this Christmas elf laundry garland hanging up! The knitted elf jacket, tights, boots and hat make for the most delightful of Christmas decorations. Enjoy an afternoon of crafts and create more items to hang on the line with your little ones.

Gold Light Up Leaf Garland

Buy now from Marks & Spencer (£15.00)

For a more glitzy vibe, give this Marks and Spencer leaf garland a try. Ideal for parties and festive gatherings, this garland is an easy way to jazz up any room. The mistletoe-shaped leaves feature warm lights for an inviting, Christmassy feel.

For more Christmas content:

Bumble Bee Christmas Garland

If you'd rather avoid Santas, elves and mistletoe, there are plenty of nature themed garland designs available. This hand painted bumble bee garland has been strung together with a gorgeous red velvet ribbon for a subtle yet stylish Christmas touch. We love the addition of the gold paint which helps this design really stand out.

Felt Woodland Critter Garland

Buy now from National Trust (£25.00)

Another nature themed garland to consider, and one the kids are likely to appreciate. This National Trust design features felt leaves, foxes, owls, berries and acorns and it's another design that's not overly festive so you can use it all year long. It would make a gorgeous children's bedroom accessory.

Eucalyptus And White Berry Christmas Garland

This eye-catching eucalyptus and white berry garland offers a timeless look, and we love the frosty wintry feel - perfect for a mantelpiece.

It's two metres long, so a solid choice if you're looking for a bit of a statement, and it's malleable too so you can arrange and rearrange as suits.

Ramya Wire Bird Garland

Make the native robin red breast the star of the show with this pretty wired garland. We love the rustic nature of the design. Just find your perfect location and mould as suits.

You can keep it simple and understated, or dress the birds up with leafy garland and fairy lights for a more striking display.

Seville Blueberry Giant Garland

Buy now from Joules (£36.00)

Dried fruit always helps bring a garland to life, so we couldn't resist this large vibrant garland that's bursting with dried oranges and blueberries. You'll also spot giant fern leaves, eucalyptus and dusted pinecones.

It has a warm, autumnal feel, so you won't even have to wait for the festivities to begin to pop this garland on the mantelpiece. Make use of the hanging loops for easy positioning.

Red Berry Garland

Go classic with a red berry garland. We love the vibrancy of the bold colour, and this design is sure to add a country, woodland vibe to your living room. It's a versatile choice too as you can use this design to decorate wreaths and more elaborate garland displays - enjoy a bit of DIY festive decoration fun.

Thanks to the bendy nature of the wire, you can wrap or place this garland wherever you fancy - on bookshelves, around trees and on banisters. It's a lightweight option too, and shouldn't be any hassle to store, so a top choice if you're tight for room.

Advertisement