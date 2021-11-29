Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Christmas
  3. Countryfile Advent Calendar 2021

Countryfile Advent Calendar 2021

Count down the days until Christmas with our favourite Photos of the Day from our social channels throughout 2021.

A family silhouetted by a pink and orange sky stand on the shoreline with dog playing in the water

Published:

We’re constantly delighted with the pictures you enter into our Photo of the Day (#BBCCountryfileMagPOTD) competition on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. So this December, we’ve created an advent calendar of our favourite snaps – one for each day leading up until Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Every day, we choose one of your fantastic photos – either emailed to us, or tagged via social media – and post it on our social channels to our online community of photographers, wildlife fans and nature lovers. You don’t have to be a professional photographer or have a fancy camera – simply having an eye for a great shot is enough to make your picture our photo of the day. In fact, some of the best photos have been taken on smartphones.

So here it is – the Christmas countdown is underway!

Countryfile Magazine Photo of the Day Advent Calendar 2021

1 December:

A family silhouetted by a pink and orange sky stand on the shoreline with dog playing in the water
1 December: A sunset family stroll at Newbiggin-by-the-sea. Gareth Maddison, 30 January.
Advertisement

Would you like your picture considered for our Photo of the Day?

Find out how to send in your images.

Tags

BlackFriday21_700x500_Countryfile
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Black Friday Deal Extended!

Save 51% when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine on Cyber Monday! 

SUBSCRIBE TODAY