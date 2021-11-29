Countryfile Advent Calendar 2021

We’re constantly delighted with the pictures you enter into our Photo of the Day (#BBCCountryfileMagPOTD) competition on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. So this December, we’ve created an advent calendar of our favourite snaps – one for each day leading up until Christmas Day.

Every day, we choose one of your fantastic photos – either emailed to us, or tagged via social media – and post it on our social channels to our online community of photographers, wildlife fans and nature lovers. You don’t have to be a professional photographer or have a fancy camera – simply having an eye for a great shot is enough to make your picture our photo of the day. In fact, some of the best photos have been taken on smartphones.

So here it is – the Christmas countdown is underway!

Countryfile Magazine Photo of the Day Advent Calendar 2021

1 December:

Would you like your picture considered for our Photo of the Day?