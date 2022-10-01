  1. Home
5 sets of Bridgedale HIKE socks to be won

With more than 100 years of socks knitting heritage, it’s no wonder Bridgedale are one of the UK’s leading outdoor sock brands.

Opens October 1st, 2022 11:00 am
Closes October 31st, 2022 11:59 pm

Whether walking up a mountain or walking along a coastal path, Bridgedale socks have earned the trust of millions of outdoor enthusiasts in over 40 countries worldwide. They will keep your feet dry, warm, and comfortable, which means you can get on with any outdoor adventure without having to worry about your feet.

Bridgedale have socks in men’s and women’s sizing and colours and range from heavyweight styles with comfy top to toe warmth and cushioning, ensuring your feet stay super warm, to ultra-thin liners which are perfect for wearing under your socks as an extra layer. They also offer waterproof socks, which are both windproof and breathable so your feet will stay dry and warm inside your boots, no matter how cold and wet it is outside. But the best part? All Bridgedale socks are covered with a lifetime guarantee.*

*We proudly guarantee every sock we knit against faults in workmanship and materials for the lifetime of the product. For full details see https://www.bridgedale.com/pages/guarantee.

For the chance to be one of five winners of three pairs of fantastic Bridgedale HIKE socks, simply answer the following question correctly:

Competition question

What are the three principles Bridgedale are governed by?

Countryfile

Bridgedale

