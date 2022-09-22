BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year photo contest 2022

Would you like to see your dog crowned the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year?

We’ve relaunched our annual competition in association with cottages.com to celebrate the dogs we love. Simply enter your favourite photo of your dog and you AND your four-legged companion could win a wonderful holiday courtesy of cottages.com.

We're looking for engaging images of dogs out in the countryside – with good resolution and plenty of character. Image @getty

How Dog of the Year works

Entries

We want to see high quality photos of dogs enjoying themselves outside – especially out in the countryside. Try to capture the character of your dog having fun and make your dog the focus of the image.

There are five categories that you can potentially enter. Big dog, Medium dog, Small dog are based on Kennel Club ratings for breeds so if you’re in any doubt as to which category your dog fits, then visit the Kennel Club A-Z of breeds to find out more.

We’ve also got a Working dog category for traditional country breeds as well as a Rescue dog category. You may enter your dog into two categories (eg, rescue dog and big dog) if appropriate.

The competition opens entries on 26 September and closes at 11.59pm on 25 October 2022.

Voting

Each category will undergo a preliminary assessment round from an expert judging panel, including contributors to BBC Countryfile Magazine, to create a shortlist for each category. The judges will assess the images against a series of criteria, including quality of image, composition and originality. Once the top 10 dogs have been selected for each category by the judges, the public vote will open on 1st November to determine the winner in each category. The judging panel will then select a supreme champion Dog of the Year from the five category winners.

The shortlists will go to an online public vote on 1st November and close at 11.59pm on 15th November.

About the sponsor: cottages.com

Staycation specialist cottages.com is the UK’s leading provider of holiday properties and luxury homes and offers more than 22,000 places to stay across its unrivalled portfolio. The brand has more than 11,000 dog-friendly properties and treats more than 250,000 dogs to their favourite holiday each year.

Its diverse collection includes everything from city breaks and seaside escapes, to rural countryside retreats - all perfect for a UK getaway with your four-legged friend. cottages.com even has its own ‘More than dog-friendly’ collection, where many owners have gone the extra mile to accommodate your furry friend. These properties usually accept pets with no extra charge and have an enclosed garden for dogs to roam free, some even have an outdoor tap for post-beach bathing and provide a welcome pack with extra doggy treats. For more visit www.cottages.com

The prize

This year's Dog of the Year competition is proudly sponsored by cottages.com who are offering the following prizes:

1x Grand prize: £500 cottages.com voucher to fund a holiday for you and your four-legged friend. Valid until 31 st December 2023.

December 2023. 4x Category prizes: £200 cottages.com voucher to fund a holiday for you and your four-legged friend. Valid until 31st December 2023.

How to enter your photo

Step 1: Enter your dog photo

Entries for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year contest opens on 26 September and will close on 25 October 2022 at 11:59pm.

Step 2: Public voting opens

Voting for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year opens on 1 November and closes on 15 November 2022 at 11:59pm.

Read the full terms and conditions