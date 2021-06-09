Accessibility Links

  Win a dog-friendly break in Warwickshire

Win a dog-friendly break in Warwickshire

Enjoy an indulgent 3-day stay for two in the beautiful Warwickshire countryside for a dog and two adults.

A black working cocker spaniel enjoys running in a meadow
Opens June 9th, 2021 2:49 pm
Closes July 2nd, 2021 11:55 am

Rural Warwickshire is full of tail-wagging delights for days out and short breaks with your dog.  Explore miles of green open countryside and spacious parks, sniff out trails through leafy woodlands, along canal towpaths and over hills. You will find plenty of pooch-friendly pubs for well-earned refreshments and you can let sleeping dogs lie at hound-welcoming hotels, or give your canine companion top-dog treatment at a spa or grooming salon. Find lots of pawsome walking and holiday ideas this summer at Visit Warwickshire.

Ettington Park - A la Bark Menu and Charlie

The prize

Enter our competition for a chance to make your doggy dreams come true on a lovely 3-day break in Warwickshire. The prize for a dog and two people* includes:

Closing date for entries 11.59pm 7th July 2021

*Non-dog owners can also enter and take up the prize without a dog.

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning a 3-day break in Warwickshire, answer this simple question:

Competition question

What is the name of the river that runs through Warwickshire?

