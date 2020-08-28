Win a limited edition prize from Wildlife World, worth more than £50!

If you’re a keen gardener, you’ll know the outdoors is more than a place for plants to grow – it’s also home to a wealth of wildlife. From mammals and birds to insects and amphibians, all of these incredible creatures play a vital role in balancing our ecosystems.

Bees, for example, really are a gardener’s best friend. By pollinating fruit, flowers and vegetables, they act as the guardians of nature, helping it to flourish. Sadly, several species are now in danger of extinction in the UK due to a variety of factors, including habitat loss and pollution. That’s why the team at Wildlife World has been studying these pollinators for more than 20 years, learning how we can better protect them.

Now, they’re offering you the chance to win an innovative Interactive Solitary Bee Hive and one of 10 limited edition copies of The Secret Lives of Garden Bees, signed by the author Jean Vernon. These incredible prizes will give you a fascinating insight into some of nature’s most important insects, along with the resources to help fight for their future.

The chance to grow

