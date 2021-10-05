Win a one-night stay, plus breakfast for two, at The Grand, York!

If you’re dreaming of a relaxing staycation, The Grand in York is a haven of luxury that’s easily accessible by train or car. Nestled in the heart of the city, this hotel has everything you need to unwind from the stresses and strains of everyday life. Sound appealing? If you enter this fantastic competition, you could win a one-night stay for two and enjoy a complimentary breakfast the next morning!

As one of the UK’s top five-star hotels, The Grand, York, prides itself on its impeccable service and its staff will always go the extra mile for guests. From the award-winning cookery school – which offers courses in fine cuisine for all abilities – to the blissful spa that features an aromatic steam lounge and a state-of-the-art gym, the hotel offers all the possibilities for your perfect mini-break.

If you are the lucky winner, you and your guest will stay in one of the stunning Classic rooms, which is elegantly furnished with everything you need to feel comfortable, including a king size bed, underfloor heating and a flatscreen TV. And, in the morning, you can look forward to a hearty breakfast at one of the stylish onsite restaurants.

The Grand is the perfect base from which to explore York, a beautiful city steeped in old-world charm. York Minster is just a stone’s throw from the hotel, and a short walk through the quaint, cobbled streets will lead you to other exciting attractions such as the Jorvik Viking Centre and the National Railway Museum.

Ready to enjoy a peaceful holiday like no other? Read on to find out how you could win this amazing prize.

Closing date for entries is 11.59pm on 2nd November 2021. The promotion is only open to residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older (see terms and conditions for full details).

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning a night at The Grand, York, along with breakfast for two, simply answer the following question: