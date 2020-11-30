Accessibility Links

  3. Win a year’s supply of Autarky dog food worth £750!

Autarky’s amazing range of foods are perfect for your furry friend, and you could win a free bag or a year’s even supply!

A dog sat next to Autarky Tantalising Turkey & Potato product
Opens November 30th, 2020 12:01 am
Closes December 28th, 2020 11:59 pm

When you’re choosing dog food, you want one that’s nutritious and tasty enough to keep your furry friend’s tail wagging all day long. That’s where Autarky’s range of foods comes in. Made specially for dogs of all different ages, Autarky foods are made with 100% natural goodness, so you can be sure your pooch is getting the good stuff!

Autarky, meaning ‘self-sufficient’, offers active working dogs a dietary option that they would naturally choose if they were left to their own devices. With no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and the inclusion of added botanicals, Autarky is available in a range of mouth-watering flavours, including Tantalising Turkey & Potato, Delicious Chicken and Succulent Salmon, so your dog will always be looking forward to their dinner. There’s also a Grain Free range available for dogs with allergies, as well as a Mature Lite range for older dogs.

So if your dog loves nothing more than a long run around the fields and a good old tug of war with their favourite chew, keep them moving like a puppy whether they are on or not with Autarky.

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning one of nine bags of Autarky dog food of your choice, or a year’s a supply of Autarky dog food of your choice, answer this simple question:

Competition question

Normal adult dogs have how many teeth?

Personal Details
We ask for your first name and last name so we can publish the competition winners' names.

Third party opt in

By entering this competition, you agree to the terms and conditions below and understand that we will use your details to send you offers and promotions in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

