Win two return tickets to the Isles of Scilly, sailing on the Scillonian III

For more than 40 years, the Scillonian III has made the crossing from Penzance to the Isles of Scilly, allowing tourists from far and wide to bask in its beauty. Indeed, this charming passenger ferry offers a unique perspective of some of Cornwall’s most iconic landmarks – it’s also perfect for a bit of wildlife spotting, with dolphins, sunfish and whales often visible from the deck!

Upon arrival at the Isles of Scilly, you’ll marvel at the white sandy beaches with hardly a footprint on them. Turn inland, and you’ll see each is criss-crossed with trails and paths that stretch for miles. Perhaps you’ll take a guided nature walk, or maybe you’d rather follow your own path – complete with plenty of pitstops in the local artisan cafés, of course.

