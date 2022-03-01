Accessibility Links

  3. Win two return tickets to the Isles of Scilly, sailing on the Scillonian III

The Isles of Scilly offer some of Britain’s most breath-taking scenery – and you can make the journey as memorable as the destination with this exciting competition, courtesy of Isles of Scilly Travel

RMV Scillonian III Ferry at Halangy Point, Isles of Scilly
Opens March 1st, 2022 12:01 am
Closes March 31st, 2022 11:59 pm

For more than 40 years, the Scillonian III has made the crossing from Penzance to the Isles of Scilly, allowing tourists from far and wide to bask in its beauty. Indeed, this charming passenger ferry offers a unique perspective of some of Cornwall’s most iconic landmarks – it’s also perfect for a bit of wildlife spotting, with dolphins, sunfish and whales often visible from the deck!

Upon arrival at the Isles of Scilly, you’ll marvel at the white sandy beaches with hardly a footprint on them. Turn inland, and you’ll see each is criss-crossed with trails and paths that stretch for miles. Perhaps you’ll take a guided nature walk, or maybe you’d rather follow your own path – complete with plenty of pitstops in the local artisan cafés, of course.

Sound like your idea of paradise? To find out more about this enchanting archipelago, click, then enter this competition for the chance to win return tickets for you and a friend!

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, courtesy of Isles of Scilly Travel, simply answer the following question correctly.

Competition question

Which of these is not a Scilly isle?

