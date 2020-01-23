Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Competitions
  3. Win VIP tickets to The Photography Show, worth £300

Win VIP tickets to The Photography Show, worth £300

Enter now for your chance to win VIP tickets to The Photography Show at the NEC Birmingham this March

photography-show-imgv1
Opens January 23rd, 2020 12:01 am
Closes February 23rd, 2020 11:59 pm

If you love exploring the British countryside in search of stunning landscapes to photograph, then you won’t want to miss the chance to win VIP tickets to The Photography Show. It’s the biggest event in the calendar for photographers and video makers alike, with more than 32,000 visitors expected to flock to the NEC in Birmingham for this year’s show running 14-17 March.

Advertisement

Enter now and you could win a special VIP package for The Photography Show. The prize includes two entry tickets for any day, fast-track entry, plus 2 Super Stage session tickets. At the show, you’ll be able to try out the latest kit from over 300 brands including Canon, Nikon and Fujifilm, get practical hands-on advice from experts, and hear inspiring tales from leading photographers. So, whether you’re an enthusiastic beginner or an experienced pro, it’s sure to spark your creativity.

To be with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, simply answer the following question:

Competition question

Who took the first known photograph in 1826?

Personal Details
We ask for your first name and last name so we can publish the competition winners' names.

Third party opt in

By entering this competition, you agree to the terms and conditions below and understand that we will use your details to send you offers and promotions in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Thank you for entering.

Why not try one of our other competitions.

You have already entered this competition.

Good luck!

Go to the main competitions page

Advertisement

You may also like

Gloucestershire floods
Competitions

BBC Countryfile Magazine competition terms and conditions

Luxury outdoor hot tub
Competitions

Win a luxury hot tub stay in Somerset

BBC Countryfile Magazine logo
Competitions

Kynren competition terms and conditions