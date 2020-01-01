Countryfile Calendar competition 2020: winner, finalists and how to buy a calendar

Entries are now open for the 2021 BBC Countryfile Calendar photographic competition. See our Countryfile Calendar guide for information on this year’s theme and how to enter, plus photography tips from the experts.

Here you can view the winner and finalists of the BBC Countryfile Calendar with our guide to the 2020 competition.

Who won the BBC Countryfile Calendar 2020 competition?

The winner of the Countryfile Calendar for 2020 is Michelle Howell with her photo ‘An apple a day’. The winning photo was voted for by Countryfile viewers and takes pride of place on the front cover of the Countryfile calendar for 2020, sold in aid of the BBC Children in Need. The theme for this year’s competition was ‘Beauty and the Beasts’ and there were more than 42,000 entries.

How the winning photo was taken

Countryfile presenter and calendar judge John Craven visited Michelle on the show to find out how she captured the winning shot.

Judges favourite photo

The Countryfile Calendar judges chose ‘Dune Drifter’ by David Brown as their favourite photo.

How much money was raised for BBC Children in Need in 2019?

Last year the calendars sold raised more than £2.4 million for BBC Children in Need and a minimum of £4.50 from the sale of each calendar will be donated to the BBC Children in Need Appeal.

How to buy a Countryfile Calendar

The BBC Countryfile Calendar for 2020 is no longer available for sale.

What is the theme of the Countryfile Calendar 2020 competition?

The theme for the 2020 Countryfile Calendar is ‘Beauty and the Beasts’. According to the BBC team, it is up to you how you interpret it. You may want to focus on the beauty of our countryside. Or maybe you’re keener on the beasts that live within it; our wild animals or even our beasts of burden such as working horses, cattle and sheep. As long as your photographs capture the essence of `Beauty and the Beasts’ then you’re in with a chance.

View the BBC Countryfile Calendar 2020 competition finalists

The 12 finalists were announced on BBC Countryfile on Sunday 25th August 2019.

Below are the 12 finalists for this year’s BBC Countryfile Calendar competition. The winning photo is set to be chosen by a public vote and will feature on the cover.



1 January

‘Pony Trek’ by Ashley Hemsley

2 February

The Tide is High’ by Neil Rutherford

3 March

‘Hare today, gone tomorrow’ by Bernard Noblett

4 April

‘Here’s looking at you’ by Laura Ellis

5 May

‘Brock and blue’ by Trevor Hupton

6 June

‘June Drifter’ by David Brown

7 July

‘Damsel in the Dew’ by David Lain

8 August

‘Catchers in the Sky’ by Richard Armstrong

9 September

Cheek to Beak’ by Paul Abrahams

10 October

‘An apple a day’ by Michelle Howell

11 November

‘Solitary seal’ by Mark R Duffield

12 December

‘Winter’s hare’ by Jane Deville

How to vote in the BBC Countryfile Calendar competition

All 12 finalists were revealed by the Countryfile programme on BBC One on Sunday 25th August 2019. The overall winner will be the entry which receives the most votes in a public vote. Their photograph will feature on the calendar cover.

How were the finalists chosen?

Once again, John Craven chaired the judging panel and was joined by Simon King the wildlife cameraman and Cerys Matthews the musician and broadcaster. Together they sifted through more than 40,000 entries to choose their favourite 12 photographs before we let you decide which of them is the overall winner.

What is the official charity for the Countryfile Calendar?

The best 12 photographs feature in the Countryfile Calendar for 2020, which is sold in aid of the BBC Children in Need appeal. The overall winning photo will appear on the cover. Last year’s calendar raised more than £2.4m for the charity.

When do entries for the BBC Countryfile Calendar competition close?

Entries for the BBC Countryfile Calendar competition are now closed. Entries closed on Friday 12th July 2019.

The full terms and conditions can be found on the BBC website.

Who won the 2019 Countryfile Calendar competition?

The winner of the 2019 Countryfile photographic competition is David White with his image ‘Pole Position’. The winning photo takes pride of place on the front cover of the Countryfile calendar for 2019, sold in aid of the BBC Children in Need. The theme for this year’s competition was ‘Seasons in the Sun’ and there were more than 40,000 entries.

The BBC Countryfile Calendar 2019 sold in aid of BBC Children in Need is no longer available for sale.