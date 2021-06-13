Countryfile Calendar competition 2022: theme and how to enter

What is the theme of the Countryfile Calendar competition?

The theme for the 2022 Countryfile Calendar competition is ‘Miracles of Nature’. The judges are looking for photographs that capture those magical moments in time, from the miniscule to the big landscape and everything in between.

Advertisement

What is the official charity for the Countryfile Calendar?

The best 12 will then make up the Countryfile Calendar for 2022, which will be sold in aid of the BBC Children in Need appeal. 2020 marked the 40th anniversary of BBC Children in Need.

Last year the Countryfile Calendar sold raised more than £2.4 million for BBC Children in Need and a minimum of £4.50 from the sale of each calendar was donated to the BBC Children in Need Appeal.

How is the winner chosen?

John Craven will be chairing the judging panel and is once again joined by Simon King the wildlife cameraman and Cerys Matthews the musician and broadcaster. Together they’ll choose their favourite 12 photographs before we let you decide which of them is the overall winner.

How to enter the Countryfile Calendar competition

To enter the Countryfile Calendar competition for 2022 all entries must be made digitally. You can enter by uploading your digital photos and filling out the online entry form on the BBC website. There’s a maximum of three photos per person which you need to submit separately. We can only accept photo’s in JPEG format and only up to a maximum size of 10mb. Please keep copies of your original files if they are bigger than this, as we may need them later on if you are successful.

When does the Countryfile Calendar competition close?

Entries will be accepted from 7pm on Sunday 13th June 2021 until 10am on Monday 12th July 2021.

Please ensure you read the full terms and conditions before entering, which can be found on the BBC website.

Who won the BBC Countryfile Calendar 2021 competition?

The winner of the Countryfile Calendar for 2021 is Brian Stokoe with his photo ‘Scent of spring’. The winning photo was voted for by Countryfile viewers and takes pride of place on the front cover of the Countryfile calendar for 2021, sold in aid of the BBC Children in Need.

Advertisement

The BBC Countryfile Calendar 2021 sold in aid of BBC Children in Need is no longer available for sale.