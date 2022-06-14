The UK's foremost amateur photography competition is now open for entries. Whether you're using a smartphone, disposable camera or high-tech device, you have a chance of winning if your photograph fits the brief for 2023!

Advertisement

What is the Countryfile calendar competition?

Every year, Countryfile opens its calendar competition to budding photographers across the UK to submit their best wildlife, landscape and nature shots. Each year has a different theme, and is judged by the long-serving Countryfile presenter John Craven, along with two other judges.

After the deadline has passed, the judges will select a shortlist of 12 photographs. The final round of voting belongs to the general public, who are allowed to choose the winner and runners up.

What is the theme of the 2023 Countryfile calendar competition?

This year’s theme is ‘Wild and Free’, but it doesn't have to involve trekking to a remote Scottish island to capture that perfect shot.

Perhaps you'd like to capture the spirit of a wild animal that lives here, or simply the wild beauty of the landscapes they inhabit. Whether you live in the city, in the countryside, in farmland or near water, the judges are looking for your interpretation of 'Wild and Free'.

The best twelve photographs will make up the Countryfile calendar for 2023, which is sold in aid of BBC Children in Need.

New for 2023: two children's categories

To give future generations of photographers the chance to participate, Countryfile has announced two new age groups: 8-12 years and 13-17 years old.

The final twelve photos will include six from the adult category and three from each of the younger age groups.

Who are the judges in 2023?

John Craven will be chairing the judging panel, and will be joined by wildlife photographer and filmmaker, Hamza Yassin plus another celebrity guest, yet to be confirmed.

John Craven (right) and Hamza Yassir./Credit: BBC.

How to enter the Countryfile calendar competition 2023

This year, the judges are only accepting online entries and they need to be in landscape format. You can enter by uploading your digital photos and filling out the online entry form. There’s a maximum of three photos per person which you need to submit separately.

Photos must be in JPEG format and a maximum size of 10mb. Please keep copies of your original files if they are bigger than this, as they may be needed later on if you are successful.

When is the deadline?

You must submit your photos by 10am on Monday 11th of July 2022.

Please read the full terms and conditions and privacy notice before entering.

The theme ‘Wild and Free’ is open to the interpretation of the photographer. But entries should feature landscape photographs of the United Kingdom, or wild or farm animals, in a natural setting. Pictures of pets are not eligible for the competition – nor are zoo animals. Images of UK wildlife in captivity are also ineligible.

What is the prize for the Countryfile calendar?

There will be one overall winner as voted for by Countryfile viewers. Not only will their picture take pride of place on the cover of the calendar, they’ll also get a gift card to the value of £1,000 to spend on photographic equipment in outlets of their choice, either on-line or on the high street.

The winner of the judges’ favourite category will receive a gift card to the value of £500, which can also be spent at a number of outlets.

Competition isn’t open to professionals and entries must not have won other national or international competitions.

Advertisement

Main image: Jarek Kurek, 'First Flight', BBC Countryfile Calendar 2018