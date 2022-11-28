If you love all the beautiful photography that features in the print magazine, why not improve your wildlife and nature photography skills and learn from an expert with our pick of the best photography courses across the UK.

Taking great photographs of wildlife can require a lot of patience as many animals, such as hedgehog, pine marten and deer are wary of humans so you may have to spend time patiently waiting to spot. While many incredible wildlife moments are pure luck, there are tricks and tips you can follow to help make sure you capture a Countryfile Calendar worthy image.

You don't even need to buy an expensive camera as most phone cameras now take good quality images, and most of us usually carry our phones whenever we're out and about so you might find yourself capturing a beautiful sunset or starling murmuration by chance. Find some of the UK's best locations for wildlife photography for inspiration. Of course, some of the most delightful wildlife experiences can be found closer to home with many urban areas providing wonderful encounters.

1 Photographers on Safari, various locations

Playful puffins are a delight to see and there’s nowhere better to see them than the rugged Farne Islands, Northumberland. Up to 70,000 puffins nest here in the summer – snap these charming birds up close with a Photographers on Safari workshop. Other workshops include birds of prey photography and British wildlife in various locations across the UK. photographersonsafari.com

Capture that perfect puffin shot (Getty)

2 Natures Images, Lincolnshire and Midlands

From photographing seals on a remote Lincolnshire beach, to deer in the East Midlands, Natures Images offers the chance to attend workshops and holidays taught by professional nature photographers. A number of the holidays focus on birds of prey, including owls in mid-Wales and wintering birds in Scotland. natures-images.co.uk

Capture your own incredible wildlife photography (Natures Images)

3 Wild Arena, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

If the beautiful minutiae of the animal world are your thing, sign up to Wild Arena’s butterfly workshop for an introduction to macro photography. Capture some of the 250 species that flit about the Stratford Butterfly Farm and learn to use different lenses to immortalise their delicate colours. This course is suitable for wheelchair users. Alternatively, try your hand at photographing birds of prey or landscape photography. wildarena.com

Learn how to take close-up nature shots (Getty)

4 Wilderness Scotland, Highlands

Wilderness Scotland is a specialist adventure travel company offering a range of holidays and wilderness experiences, including photography holidays, in some of the most beautiful regions of the Scottish Highlands and Islands. Colin Prior, the foremost landscape photographer in the UK, leads many of their photography holidays. wildernessscotland.com

Make the most of Scotland's incredible landscape (Colin Prior)

5 Dawn 2 Dusk Photography, South West England

Run by two of the UK’s leading professional landscape photographers, Dawn 2 Dusk Photography holds workshops mainly in the South West of England, along with a few in the Lake District. One, two and three-day workshops are available, with settings including wild Dartmoor, the South Hams, rugged North Cornwall and Dorset’s Jurassic Coastline. dawn2duskphotography.co.uk

Photo: Dawn 2 Dusk Photography

6 Andy Davies, Wales

Andy Davies is a professional photographer in Wales, specialising in wildlife and landscape. Snorkel on the waves at the Skomer Marine Conservation Zone, Pembrokeshire. Andy teaches you how to take great photos of everything from jewel-like anemones to inquisitive grey seals and even teaches underwater classes. andydavies.info

Image: Andy Davies

7 Shetland Nature Holidays, Shetland Isles, Scotland

Shetland Nature Holidays provide wildlife and landscape photography workshops and tours that explore the Shetland Isles. There are chances to photograph everything from lochs and wildflowers to minke whales and puffins. Courses are based at the Orca Country Inn in Hoswick, and workshops teach a whole range of skills using a digital SLR. shetlandnature.net

8 Nature's Lens, Bradgate Park, Leicestershire

Ever seen stunning photos of stags rutting against a golden dawn and wished they were your own? Nature’s Lens can’t guarantee the sunshine, but they can teach you everything else about photographing red deer – join a workshop this October as the rut begins. natureslens.co.uk