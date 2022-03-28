Matt Baker: how to create space for wildlife in your garden

There’s plenty we can all do to encourage wildlife into whatever outside space we have. Whether it’s leaving a wild area in your garden, planting to make your garden as attractive as possible to wildlife or putting out a window box.

On our land we’ve always farmed with wildlife in mind. As the farm is organic, we cut our hay later to make sure ground nesting birds have fledged, and the flower meadows are rich with grasses, herbs and flowers that the insects love. We have plenty of hedgerows that provide berries and nuts for the birds throughout the year, with a habitat to nest in and areas that are a little more ‘rugged’.