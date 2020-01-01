Accessibility Links

Go outdoors

Best walks in Britain

Find the best walks across the UK with our tried and tested routes, each with a plotted OS map. Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe
Ashness Bridge, Watendlath, Keswick, Lake District, Cumbria, England
Walks

Best walks in England

Snowdonia National Park, Wales
Walks

Best walks in Wales

Mountains and sunshine
Walks

Scotland’s best walks

Causewy-Coast-2058c06
Walks

Best walks in Northern Ireland

Virtual escapes

Escape to the countryside during the coronavirus lockdown with our virtual escapes
Cornish coastal scenery at Porthmeor Cove near Zennor, UK
Photography

Virtual escapes: Britain’s shimmering shores

The Lake District's Blencathra mountain
Photography

Virtual escapes: majestic mountains

Lake District National Park in spring
Wildlife

Virtual escapes: Britain’s most beautiful hills

Woodland in sunlight
Wildlife

Virtual escapes: magical woodlands and forests

Get active in the great outdoors

Stay fit and healthy in the outdoors with our guides to walking, trail running, cycling and wild swimming
Walkers in woodland
Walks

Walking groups: how to find and join a walking group

Art piece on cycle patj
Get active

UK’s best art trails to explore by bike

Wild swimming boys in Buttermere the Lake District National Park
Get active

Wild swimming in Britain: best places to swim, water safety and how to get started

Women running in forest
Get active

Get active: 200km of new running trails opened in UK’s forests

