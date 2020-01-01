Go outdoors
Find the best walks across the UK with our tried and tested routes, each with a plotted OS map. Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe
Escape to the countryside during the coronavirus lockdown with our virtual escapes
Stay fit and healthy in the outdoors with our guides to walking, trail running, cycling and wild swimming
