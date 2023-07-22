At the seaward end of the long, winding Dart estuary, on top of a rocky promontory, sits the small but perfectly formed Dartmouth Castle.

This impressive fortress has a long history of protecting Devon's south coast. Find out all about Dartmouth Castle – including things to do at the site, ticket prices and the history of the castle – with our visitor's guide.

Dartmouth Castle history

There are many parts to the castle, including the oldest, a section of wall and tower belonging to the original building, built under instruction of John Hawley in 1388 to protect English shores from French attack.

Although Hawley’s name isn’t a prominent one in the history books, it is thought that this alleged pirate, local MP and Mayor of Dartmouth may have been the inspiration for the colourful character of Chaucer’s Shipman.

Dartmouth Castle guarding the entrance to the River Dart/Credit: Getty

As the threat of French invasion grew in the late 15th century, an artillery tower, the first of its kind with the power to sink in-coming ships, was constructed at Dartmouth. Neighbouring Kingswear castle, now a holiday home, which can be seen across the bay, was also built during this time; a huge 250m, iron chain, which could be stretched across the harbour, was installed to prevent enemy ships entering the estuary.

Yet despite all the castle’s seaward facing defences it was always vulnerable to a land-based attack. In 1643 the Parliamentary troops were overcome by a royalist garrison who took the castle from land above.

Visiting Dartmouth Castle

The South West Coast Path passes over this land above the castle, continuing on to the town of Dartmouth.

However, the castle is best visited on a warm summer’s day by taking the Dartmouth Castle Ferry down the estuary, catching glimpses of grey seals and seabirds as you pass the cobbled seafront and fort at Bayard’s Cove.

Dartmouth Castle ticket prices and opening times

Dartmouth Castle is open daily 10am–5pm until 5 Nov. Adult entry costs £8.60.