Best walks in Devon
The county of Devon comprises two national parks – Dartmoor and Exmoor – along with a host of other beautiful landscapes, from rugged coasts and wildlife-rich nature reserves, to waterfalls, river valleys and moorland. Find a selection of the best walking routes in Devon.
From dramatic coastal hikes to fossil hunting and national park walks, Devon has something for everyone. Discover the county on foot with our pick of the best day walks and hiking routes in Devon.
You may also like
You may also like
Coleton Fishacre, South Devon
Step off the ferry and take a stroll along Devon’s South West Coast Path to the lush gardens of a 20th-century estate, home to exotic ferns, trickling water features and woodland glades.
Route details
- 11.3km/7 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate/hard
Wistman’s Wood, Devon
Wistman’s Wood is an easy walk on a waymarked path in the middle of Dartmoor National Park. Creep beneath the trees’ lichen-covered boughs in a woodland that has remained unspoilt for hundreds of years.
Route details
Route details
East Lyn River, Devon
Rising high above Exmoor, the East Lyn River flows through the East Lyn Valley in Devon to the picturesque village of Lynmouth. This beautiful six-mile walk begins at Lynmouth in the Exmoor National Park and follows the East Lyn River upstream to Rockford before heading back to the coast.
River near Burrator Reservoir ©GettyRich in history and legend, Dartmoor National Park offers an exhilarating challenge for walkers and some of the most dramatic views in England.
Route details
- 7.1km/4.4 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Moderate
More related content:
More related content:
Great Staple and White Tor, Devon
Explore mysterious remains left by our distant ancestors on wild and beautiful Dartmoor with a walk from Great Staple Tor to White Tor.
Route details
Route details
Teign Gorge, Devon
Take an autumn walk from Castle Drogo through Piddledown Common and Fingle Wood a see one of England’s largest woodland restoration projects.
Route details
Route details
Hound Tor, Devon
Ghosts, witches and dragons: walkers looking for some scary stories should head for Dartmoor. This moderate walking route takes in a host of Dartmoor’s famous tors – Saddle, Haytor, Howell Tor and Hound Tor.
Route details
Route details
Gutter Tor and Higher Hartor Tor
Gutter Tor cloudscape ©GettyThe hills, moorlands and coastlines of Devon’s landscape have long provided inspiration for Britain’s authors, poets and playwrights, from Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle to Thomas Hardy and Jane Austen. Discover the landscape that inspired Michael Morpurgo’s War Horse with this four-mile walk from Gutter Tor to Higher Hartor Tor in Dartmoor National Park.
Route details
Route details
Lydford Gorge, Devon
Lydford Gorge ©GettyStretching for 1½ miles, the steep-sided Lydford Gorge is a spectacular chasm in the hills. At one end lies the impressive Devil’s Cauldron whirlpool, while the 30m (100ft)-high White Lady waterfall is at the other.
Route details
Route details
Bystock Nature Reserve, Devon
In May, this east Devon reserve hums with signs of deepest spring – songbirds wheel from tree to tree, invertebrates chatter from within the heath and adders bask in the warming sun.
Route details
Route details
Branscombe to Beer, East Devon
If you’ve built up a thirst walking from Branscombe along Devon’s coastal cliffs and beaches to Beer, then you’re in luck – the tiny seaside village has a handful of traditional pubs, perfect for a well-earned pint.
Route details
Route details
Elberry, Churston and Fishcombe, Devon
Explore South Devon on this two-hour walk along beautiful coastlines, semi-ancient woodlands and spot grey seals in the calm waters of Fishcombe Cove.
Route details
- 5.7km/3.5 miles
- 2 hours
- Easy-moderate