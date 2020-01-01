Best walks in Devon

Wistman’s Wood is an easy walk on a waymarked path in the middle of Dartmoor National Park. Creep beneath the trees’ lichen-covered boughs in a woodland that has remained unspoilt for hundreds of years.

Route details 4.5km/2.8miles

2.5 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route



3 East Lyn River, Devon

Rising high above Exmoor, the East Lyn River flows through the East Lyn Valley in Devon to the picturesque village of Lynmouth. This beautiful six-mile walk begins at Lynmouth in the Exmoor National Park and follows the East Lyn River upstream to Rockford before heading back to the coast.

River near Burrator Reservoir ©GettyRich in history and legend, Dartmoor National Park offers an exhilarating challenge for walkers and some of the most dramatic views in England.

Route details 7.1km/4.4 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Route and map

5 Great Staple and White Tor, Devon

Explore mysterious remains left by our distant ancestors on wild and beautiful Dartmoor with a walk from Great Staple Tor to White Tor.

Route details 10.3km/6.4 miles

3.5 hours

Moderate/hard Map and route



6 Teign Gorge, Devon

Take an autumn walk from Castle Drogo through Piddledown Common and Fingle Wood a see one of England’s largest woodland restoration projects.

Route details 6.9km/4.2 miles

2 hours

Moderate Map and route



7 Hound Tor, Devon

Ghosts, witches and dragons: walkers looking for some scary stories should head for Dartmoor. This moderate walking route takes in a host of Dartmoor’s famous tors – Saddle, Haytor, Howell Tor and Hound Tor.

Route details 8.5km/5.2 miles

3 hours

Moderate Map and route



8 Gutter Tor and Higher Hartor Tor

Gutter Tor cloudscape ©GettyThe hills, moorlands and coastlines of Devon’s landscape have long provided inspiration for Britain’s authors, poets and playwrights, from Agatha Christie and Arthur Conan Doyle to Thomas Hardy and Jane Austen. Discover the landscape that inspired Michael Morpurgo’s War Horse with this four-mile walk from Gutter Tor to Higher Hartor Tor in Dartmoor National Park.

Route details 6.4km/3.9 miles

2.5 hours

Easy/moderate Map and route



9 Lydford Gorge, Devon

Lydford Gorge ©GettyStretching for 1½ miles, the steep-sided Lydford Gorge is a spectacular chasm in the hills. At one end lies the impressive Devil’s Cauldron whirlpool, while the 30m (100ft)-high White Lady waterfall is at the other.

Route details 4.2km/2.6 miles

1.5 hours

Easy Map and route



10 Bystock Nature Reserve, Devon

In May, this east Devon reserve hums with signs of deepest spring – songbirds wheel from tree to tree, invertebrates chatter from within the heath and adders bask in the warming sun.

Route details 9.6km/6 miles

3.5 hours

Moderate Map and route



11 Branscombe to Beer, East Devon

If you’ve built up a thirst walking from Branscombe along Devon’s coastal cliffs and beaches to Beer, then you’re in luck – the tiny seaside village has a handful of traditional pubs, perfect for a well-earned pint.

Route details 4.8km/3 miles

Easy/moderate

2 hours Route and map



12 Elberry, Churston and Fishcombe, Devon