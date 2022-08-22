Best farm shops in the UK

The UK prides itself in its farm shops, often modest buildings selling the very best produce from the neighbouring farms and wider countryside that surround it.

Piled high on rustic shelves are heaps of apples, pears and strawberries, alongside cabbages, leeks and soil-covered potatoes. In big, deep fridges you may find locally made cheeses and fresh milk, as well as meats, fish and ice cream.

If space allows, farm shops will also sell the work of local artisans, such as jewellery, woodwork and ceramics.

There are more than 1,500 farm shops across the UK, so the chances are you will be able to find one near you. To get you started, we've put together a list of some of the best, each with the option of a walk.

Best UK farm shops to visit

Low Sizergh Barn, Kendal, Cumbria

Low Sizergh Barn in the Lake District/Credit: Richard Sutcliffe, Geograph

The three-floor 17th-century barn here is stocked with local produce and is a British Cheese Award recipient, thanks to its wide selection of cheeses. Explore the two-mile ancient woodland trail, then pop into the café overlooking the milking parlour and watch the cows being milked.

Fordhall Organic Farm Shop, Market Drayton, Shropshire

Market Drayton in Shropshire/Credit: Jonathan Hutchins, Geograph

England’s first community-owned farm has one farmer, and 8,000 owners globally. The shop sells organic beef, lamb, pork, eggs and local veg. Arthur’s Farm Kitchen serves tasty dishes; and three trails explore the organic Tern Valley pastures and meadows.

Doddington Hall Farm Shop, Doddington, Lincolnshire

Doddington Hall Kitchen Garden in Lincolnshire/Credit: Humphrey Bolton, Geograph

Opened in 2007, the farm shop is stocked with fruit and veg from their walled kitchen garden, beef from their own Lincoln Red cattle, plus honey and apple juice from the estate orchard. Four routes, using existing rights of way, explore the estate. Choose from the Fishpond Walk (30 mins), Avenue Walk (45 mins), Nature Trail (45 mins), or Circular Walk (90 mins).

Archerfield Walled Garden, Dirleton, East Lothian

Archerfield Walled Garden near Edinburgh/Credit: M J Richardson, Geograph

The Archerfield Estate’s walled garden once produced over 110 varieties of apple and 57 varieties of pear. Today, you can buy its salad and vegetables in its food market, which also sells Scottish artisan products, such as salmon and cheese. Explore the propagation tunnels and potager garden.

Rhug Estate Organic Farm Shop, Corwen, Denbighshire

Rhug Estate Organic Farm Shop in Denbighshire/Credit: John H Darch, Geograph

With a Royal Warrant for supplying organic meat to the Prince of Wales, the Rhug Estate farm shop stocks over 3,000 local, Welsh and organic products. Two farm walks (30 minutes; one hour) explore the 5,000-hectare working estate, which is one of the largest organic farms in the UK.

Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle, County Antrim

Established in 2011 to produce cabrito kid goat meat, Broughgammon Farm later branched out into free-range rose veal and organic vegetables and flowers. Open Friday to Sunday, this artisan farm shop also sells seasonal wild game. Book a foraging walk around the farm to learn how to harvest wild produce.

Darts Farm, Topsham, Devon

Over 50 different types of homegrown fruit and vegetables, including the wonky ones, fill the farm shop alongside a selection of produce from local artisan producers. Take the farm trail beside crop fields and visit the biodiverse wetlands overlooking the Exe estuary, managed by their Ruby Red cows.