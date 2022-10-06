The chugging pistons and piping chimney of a steam train winding through the countryside in winter evokes a true sense of Christmas past.

Many of the UK's heritage railway lines make the most of the opportunity by decking their carriages with tinsel and fairy lights, serving mince pies, hot drinks and a whole lot of cheer. You'll even get the chance to meet Santa.

From the North Yorkshire Moors Railway and the East Lancashire Railway to the Llangollen Railway in Denbighshire, here are some of the UK's best Santa train experiences for 2022.

Best Santa trains for 2022

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway, Pickering and Grosmont, North Yorkshire

Santa Express, 3 to 24 December

Elves and Santa on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Santa Express/Credit: Charlotte Graham Picture Shows

Join Santa and his team of elves as they return for magical journeys for all the family aboard the famous Santa Express. Special services will be running four times daily on the 3 and 4 December, 10 and 11 December, and from 17–24 December.

You can board at either Pickering or Grosmont Station, before meeting Mr Claus and his jolly helpers. All children with receive a special gift. Tickets for this hour-long magical return adventure aboard the Santa Express sell out quickly, so book now for a festive journey you won’t forget!

Find out more about the North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Santa Special

East Lancashire Railway, Bury, Lancashire

Santa Specials, 26 November to 24 December

Take a journey onboard the East Lancashire Railway this winter/Credit: Geograph

This year, the East Lancashire Railway is going the extra mile with an upgraded Winter Wonderland at Bury Bolton Street Station, where there will be singing polar bears and a magical talking Christmas tree. You’ll meet Mrs Claus and the Ice Princess before boarding a festive train for an enchanting voyage through the magical Irwell Valley to Rawtenstall Station.

During the 80-minute journey you'll get to meet Santa and his elves. There will be mince pies and a festive tipple for the grown-ups, while the children get there very own Fruit Shoot, chocolate and activity pack.

Find out more about the East Lancashire Railway's Santa Specials

Longleat, Wiltshire

Santa Train, 10 November to 8 January

The Santa Train is just one of many things to do at Longleat's stunning Festival of Light/Credit: Geograph

As part of Longleat's enchanting Festival of Light, you'll get to board the Santa Train for a trip to the North Pole. After chugging beside the stunning Half Mile Lake disembark at North Pole Halt, a magical snow-covered winter wonderland where Father Christmas will be waiting for you in his grotto.

Find out more about Longleat's Santa Train

Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway, Bo'ness, West Lothian

Santa Steam Trains, 4 to 24 December

All children will be given a quality present from Santa on the Bo'ness to Kinneil Railway/Credit: Getty

Climb aboard Bo'ness and Kinneil's festively decorated historic carriages for a trip to the North Pole (known to some as Birkhill). You can reserve a seat in a shared carriage or book your own private compartment.

Children can fill in their Christmas Wish Card and post it in the magic post box, before meeting Santa. Entertainment includes festive singers and a magician, and there will be complimentary seasonal refreshments for everyone.

Find out more about the Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway's Santa Steam Trains

Llangollen Railway, Llangollen, Denbighshire

Santa’s Christmas Specials, 3 to 24 December

A dusting of snow turns the Llangollen Railway into a Arctic wonderland/Credit: Getty

Make magical family memories this Christmas with a trip on one of Llangollen Railway's Santa Specials. Before you board, adults will receive a festive drink and mince pie and children will get a drink and a sweet treat. A decorated steam train then transports you through the Dee Valley from Llangollen to Lapland (Carrog). During the journey children will receive a present from Santa.

Find out more about Llangollen Railway's Santa Specials

Spa Valley Railway, Tunbridge Wells, Kent

The Polar Express, 18 November to 23 December

Spa Valley Railway winds through arboreal Kent countryside/Credit: Geograph

Fans of The Polar Express movie will love this adventure through Kent's winter countryside. From Tunbridge Wells, board the historic Spa Valley Railway and start your magical journey to the North Pole and back.

You’ll meet your favourite characters from the movie, including the Conductor, dancing chefs, a mysterious ghost, and of course the magical Santa Claus himself. Don't forget to wear your pyjamas to make the whole experience even more cosy!

Find out more about the Spa Valley Railway's Polar Express

Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, Oxenhope, West Yorkshire

The Elf Explorer, 26 November to 24 December

Hop aboard The Elf Explorer on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway in West Yorkshire/Credit: Getty

Meet one of Santa's North Pole elves at Oxenhope Station, then write a wish list for Santa himself before boarding The Elf Explorer for a fun-filled adventure.

Santa’s depot Café will be open throughout the day at Oxenhope, where you'll be able to indulge in festive treats, or you can wait until you're onboard The Elf Explorer for hot and cold drinks.

Find out more about the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway's Elf Explorer

South Devon Railway, Devon

The Polar Express, 18 November to 23 December

You'll get to meet the main man himself Father Christmas/Credit: Getty

For Devon-based families, this The Polar Express experience offers movie fans the chance to step into the film itself. During the live theatre onboard the train, you'll have the chance to meet all your favourite characters. Your journey to the North Pole may be delayed from time to time as caribou wander across the tracks, but don't worry, Santa will be there to keep the magic alive.

Find out more about The South Devon Railway's Polar Express

Severn Valley Railway, Kidderminster, Worcestershire/Shropshire

Santa Trains, 26 November to 24 December

Children boarding the Santa Train will be given a premium gift and festive activity book/Credit: Getty

The Seven Valley Railway is going all out this Christmas with a range of steam train experiences. Book one of the Santa Trains and travel from Kidderminster to Arley to see the all-new pantomime, or take the Enchanted Express where Dame Julie Walters provides the narration for your magical train ride from Bridgnorth, with Christmas characters on board. Steam in Lights offers visitors the chance to travel from Bridgnorth, while the Carol Trains take you from Kidderminster to The Engine House at Highley for live entertainment from local choirs and bands.

