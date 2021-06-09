Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Days Out
  4. Britain’s best family friendly beaches

Britain’s best family friendly beaches

From puffin spotting and surf schools, to kite-flying and tide-filled paddling pools, here is our pick of the best family-friendly beaches in the UK.

Sandy beach with families

Published:

There’s nothing that says summer in the UK like a trip to the seaside, and with so many child-friendly activities, it’s a perfect place for the whole family to take a break. Taking into account safe paddling, rockpooling, cafés, ice-cream parlours and great picnic spots, we’ve put together some of the best beaches for mums, dads, grandparents and kids alike.

Advertisement

Here is our guide to the UK’s best family friendly beaches, including facilities and how to get there.

1

Porthminster, Cornwall

This crescent beach enjoys one of the UK’s mildest climates. Hire everything from buckets and spades to windbreaks, and enjoy award-winning seafood in the café. Then take in the views of Godrevy Lighthouse while the kids bury you in golden grains. St Ives train station is a three-minute walk away. www.visitcornwall.com

Porthmminster Beach, St Ives, Cornwall
Enjoy the golden sands of Porthmminster Beach, St Ives, Cornwall ©Getty

More related content:

Woman hikes on coastal route at Godrevy Point, Godrevy Lighthouse on Godrevy Island, near Gwithian, Cornwall, England, Great Britain
2

Joss Bay, Kent

The 200m-long sands of Joss Bay – named after a 19th-century smuggler – are sheltered by chalk cliffs. There’s plenty of parking, plus a café and deckchair hire. Little ones will no doubt make a beeline for the bouncy castle in the kids’ corner, while teenagers can learn to surf with Kent’s longest-running surf school. www.visitkent.co.uk/joss-bay

A group of people learning how to manoeuvre on a surf board on the beach at Joss Bay on the Isle of Thanet in Kent.
Kids of all ages will love learning to surf at Joss Bay in Kent ©Getty
3

West Wittering, West Sussex

Bordered by wildlife-rich saltmarsh, The Witterings’ best beach has white sand and top-notch water quality. The watersports school offers kids’ lessons on the low-tide lagoon, plus a full range of kit hire, from paddleboards to surfboards. westwitteringestate.co.uk

England, Sussex, Chichester, Beach at West Wittering
Easily accessed from London, the beautiful West Wittering beach makes a perfect day trip ©Getty
4

Ballycastle, County Antrim

A stunning spot en route to the Giant’s Causeway, Ballycastle’s sand and shingle stretch is almost a mile long. Dogs are welcome, so bring the whole family for ball games and beach fun with views (and boat trips) out to Rathlin Island. discovernorthernireland.com/Ballycastle-Beach

Ballycastle
Ballycastle ©Getty
5

Benllech, Anglesey

Benllech Bay, Isle of Anglesey
View at Benllech Bay, Isle of Anglesey ©Getty

This golden bay is a family favourite. The clear waters are considered ‘exceptionally safe’, the ice creams are excellent  and pushchairs can be rolled down the ramp to the beach where there are rockpools to be explored. At low tide, the sand reaches out for miles – the best time for kite flying. www.visitanglesey.co.uk

6

Frinton-on-Sea, Essex

Frinton’s sand is spotless, firm and plentiful, perfect for building sandcastles. The gently shelved beach is ideal for safe paddling, and the promenade is lined with colourful beach huts. This Sunshine Coast gem has toilets and free parking but no outlets, so bring a picnic or stroll into town for supplies. www.thebeachguide.co.uk

Advertisement
Frinton-on-Sea
Stroll along the promenade at Frinton-on-Sea ©Getty
7

North Berwick, East Lothian

Famous for its puffins, North Berwick is a must for young explorers, and it’s only 30 minutes from Edinburgh by train. Go paddling in the tide-filled pool on sandy Milsey Bay, then stroll to the Scottish Seabird Centre and see wildlife up close with a boat ride to Bass Rock. north-berwick.co.uk

North Berwick Beach
North Berwick ©Visit Scotland

See more of Britain’s beautiful beaches

Authors

Lucy Grewcock

Tags

Spring21_Sidebar_720x480_Countryfile
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 6 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Harris beach
Days Out

Britain’s best beaches

Kearvaig Bothy in Cape Wrath, Scotland
Holiday Ideas

Best places to stay on the UK coast

Beach at sunset
Outdoor Skills

Beachcombing guide: things to find along the seashore and best beaches in the UK

Full length side view of girl dipping stick in water at beach
Outdoor Skills

Guide to rockpooling: how to get started, where to go, and essential equipment