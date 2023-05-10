Britain's best sculpture gardens and trails
From Cornwall to Northern Ireland, admire amazing art installations in the countryside with our guide to Britain's best sculpture gardens and trails
Huge boxing hares arching over a woodland path; a vast stained-glass window hanging between the trees; 100 iron men standing sentry beside the sea - discover artful wonders framed by nature in our guide to the best sculpture gardens and trails in Britain.
The Hannah Peschar Sculpture Garden, Surrey
A lush and ethereal sculpture garden near Cranleigh, the Hannah Peschar Sculpture Garden hosts contemporary work by British and international artists. The outstanding landscape create a magical backdrop where planting, light, water, and sound all play their part in the stunning exhibition of sculptural works.
• Opening times vary – check before travelling. Adult entrance £10.
Forest of Dean Sculpture Trail, Gloucestershire
Established in 1968, this pioneering trail of permanent and temporary sculptures celebrates the spirit of the Forest of Dean. Each sculpture is situated carefully; to be chanced upon, investigated and considered in relationship with the sylvan landscape around it.
• Open daily, dawn until dusk. Entrance free.
Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden, Cornwall
Stepping from the narrow lanes of St Ives fishing village into the walled sanctuary of Barbara Hepworth’s secret sculpture garden and studio is a magical experience. Hepworth’s friend, composer Priaulx Rainier, designed the garden and Hepworth herself sited many of the bronzes. Occasional music performances in the garden are extra special.
• Open daily, 10am to 5.20pm. Adult entry £7.70.
Andy Goldsworthy Sheepfolds, Cumbria
Sheepfolds is Cumbria County Council’s countywide sculpture project created by Andy Goldsworthy who worked with existing sheepfolds in disrepair and at sites where they no longer existed. His structures sometimes enclose boulders, sometimes stone cones, many have artworks built into the walls. Visit sheepfoldscumbria.co.uk for locations of Goldsworthy's 46 completed sheepfolds.
• Open daily. Entry free.
Hannah Bennett Sculpture Garden, Derbyshire
Sculptor Hannah Bennett has created a relaxed garden of works by leading artists in the gentle surroundings of her home in the village of Eyam. Sculptures sit cheek by jowl with vegetables and all profits go to the Neo Natal Unit at Chesterfield Royal Infirmary.
• The Hannah Bennett Sculpture Garden opened on 4 May and will remain open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until October. Entry £2.
Yorkshire Sculpture Park
This awesome open air gallery extends across 500 acres and exhibits the work of acclaimed international artists with the mission to ‘challenge, inspire, inform and delight’. With indoor galleries, a restaurant and cafe too, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park is a great day out. Sculptures on display in 2018 include works by Ai Weiwei, Elizabeth Frink, Andy Goldsworthy, Anthony Caro and Barbara Hepworth.
• Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Entry free; parking charges apply.
Antony Gormley cast the 100 statues from his own body. Picture: Alamy
Another Place, Sefton
Sir Antony Gormley’s meditation on emigration is a spectacular experience. At Another Place, 100 naked iron men washed by the tide stare out to sea along three kilometres of the sandy Sefton shore. This major cultural attraction appears quite different depending on the state of the tide and the light.
• Open daily. Entry free.
Lake Vrynwy Sculpture Trail
A feat of Victorian engineering, Lake Vrynwy reservoir at the edge of Snowdonia was initiated in 1878 to supply the booming city of Liverpool, 64 miles away with clean fresh water. Now also an RSPB reserve, the lake hosts an award winning sculpture trail featuring much wildlife.
• Open daily. Entry free.
Lough Macnean Sculpture Trail, Enniskillen
Bordered by the counties of Fermanagh, Leitrim and Cavan, the 42-mile sculpture trail created by Irish artists at Lough Macnean celebrates the history and culture of the local communities including the religious divide, emigration and famine. You can walk or cycle the route.
• Open daily. Entry free.
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
13 issues for £30
Save 58% when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine today and get your first 13 issues for just £30!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.