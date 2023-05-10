Huge boxing hares arching over a woodland path; a vast stained-glass window hanging between the trees; 100 iron men standing sentry beside the sea - discover artful wonders framed by nature in our guide to the best sculpture gardens and trails in Britain.

1 The Hannah Peschar Sculpture Garden, Surrey

A lush and ethereal sculpture garden near Cranleigh, the Hannah Peschar Sculpture Garden hosts contemporary work by British and international artists. The outstanding landscape create a magical backdrop where planting, light, water, and sound all play their part in the stunning exhibition of sculptural works.

• Opening times vary – check before travelling. Adult entrance £10.

The work on display at the Hannah Peschar garden changes regularly. Picture: Alamy

2 Forest of Dean Sculpture Trail, Gloucestershire

Established in 1968, this pioneering trail of permanent and temporary sculptures celebrates the spirit of the Forest of Dean. Each sculpture is situated carefully; to be chanced upon, investigated and considered in relationship with the sylvan landscape around it.

• Open daily, dawn until dusk. Entrance free.

Kevin Atherton's Cathedral is one of the works on the 4.5 mile Forest of Dean Sculpture Trail./Credit: Alamy

3 Barbara Hepworth Museum and Sculpture Garden, Cornwall

Stepping from the narrow lanes of St Ives fishing village into the walled sanctuary of Barbara Hepworth’s secret sculpture garden and studio is a magical experience. Hepworth’s friend, composer Priaulx Rainier, designed the garden and Hepworth herself sited many of the bronzes. Occasional music performances in the garden are extra special.

• Open daily, 10am to 5.20pm. Adult entry £7.70.

Barbara Hepworth's garden is a peaceful green haven in bustling St Ives. Picture: Alamy

4 Andy Goldsworthy Sheepfolds, Cumbria

Sheepfolds is Cumbria County Council’s countywide sculpture project created by Andy Goldsworthy who worked with existing sheepfolds in disrepair and at sites where they no longer existed. His structures sometimes enclose boulders, sometimes stone cones, many have artworks built into the walls. Visit sheepfoldscumbria.co.uk for locations of Goldsworthy's 46 completed sheepfolds.

• Open daily. Entry free.

Andy Goldsworthy's Tilbersthwaite Touchstone Fold is near Coniston. Picture: Alamy

5 Hannah Bennett Sculpture Garden, Derbyshire

Sculptor Hannah Bennett has created a relaxed garden of works by leading artists in the gentle surroundings of her home in the village of Eyam. Sculptures sit cheek by jowl with vegetables and all profits go to the Neo Natal Unit at Chesterfield Royal Infirmary.

• The Hannah Bennett Sculpture Garden opened on 4 May and will remain open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until October. Entry £2.

Hannah Bennett's own ceramic sculptures mingle with work by other artists. Picture: Hannah Bennett

6 Yorkshire Sculpture Park

This awesome open air gallery extends across 500 acres and exhibits the work of acclaimed international artists with the mission to ‘challenge, inspire, inform and delight’. With indoor galleries, a restaurant and cafe too, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park is a great day out. Sculptures on display in 2018 include works by Ai Weiwei, Elizabeth Frink, Andy Goldsworthy, Anthony Caro and Barbara Hepworth.

• Open daily, 10am to 6pm. Entry free; parking charges apply.

Antony Gormley cast the 100 statues from his own body. Picture: Alamy

7 Another Place, Sefton

Sir Antony Gormley’s meditation on emigration is a spectacular experience. At Another Place, 100 naked iron men washed by the tide stare out to sea along three kilometres of the sandy Sefton shore. This major cultural attraction appears quite different depending on the state of the tide and the light.

• Open daily. Entry free.

Simon O'Rourke's The Giant Hand Of Vyrnwy Picture: Alamy

8 Lake Vrynwy Sculpture Trail

A feat of Victorian engineering, Lake Vrynwy reservoir at the edge of Snowdonia was initiated in 1878 to supply the booming city of Liverpool, 64 miles away with clean fresh water. Now also an RSPB reserve, the lake hosts an award winning sculpture trail featuring much wildlife.

• Open daily. Entry free.

9 Lough Macnean Sculpture Trail, Enniskillen

Bordered by the counties of Fermanagh, Leitrim and Cavan, the 42-mile sculpture trail created by Irish artists at Lough Macnean celebrates the history and culture of the local communities including the religious divide, emigration and famine. You can walk or cycle the route.

• Open daily. Entry free.