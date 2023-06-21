Day out: Clapham village, Yorkshire Dales
Sleepy Clapham is not only one of the Yorkshire Dales's prettiest villages, it's also the gateway to the wonders of Ingleborough's limestone landscape
Your 60-second guide to Clapham village in the Yorkshire Dales
On the North Yorkshire edge of the National Park, you’ll come to one of the Yorkshire Dales' most picturesque villages, homely cottages lining the banks of Clapham Beck with several humpback bridges spanning the river. From the New Inn Hotel, wander up Church Ave to St James’ Church and over the bridge to Riverside. Turning right, you’ll soon come to a viewing platform overlooking Clapham Falls.
The water plunges below a bridge from the landscaped parklands of Ingleborough Hall. During the Second World War a young Bill Farrer took a rowing boat onto the lake one stormy night and was swept down the waterfall. Luckily, he survived with just a broken arm and wounded pride.
Enjoy breakfast, morning coffee or lunch at the old Sawmill Café and grab tickets for the Estate Nature Trail. Follow the broad forest path past the lake to Ingleborough Cave, its ceilings dripping with stalactites. This is glorious limestone country.
Cave country
Apart from the easy Cave Circuit, you can trek through the ravine of Trow Gill, peer in to the great cavern of Gaping Gill, and the erratic Norber Boulders or limestone pavements.
If you’d like a more challenging hike, climb to the summit of the 723-metre (2,372 feet) Ingleborough. After dinner at the New Inn Hotel, treat yourself to a little luxury at Swallow Nest Boutique Bed & Breakfast.
More like this
Authors
Helen is the author of Slow Travel The Peak District, Bradt and A Time of Birds, Saraband, a memoir and travelogue describing her journey across Europe to Istanbul on her sit-up-and-beg bike.
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Get a 20l Vango Rucksack when you subscribe
Plus, save 39% off the shop price and subscribe for just £19.99 every 6 issues!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.