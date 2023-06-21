If you're approaching from the southwest, aim for the flat-topped Ingleborough, the second highest hill in the Yorkshire Dales: the village of Clapham lies on its southern side. Image: Getty

Your 60-second guide to Clapham village in the Yorkshire Dales

On the North Yorkshire edge of the National Park, you’ll come to one of the Yorkshire Dales' most picturesque villages, homely cottages lining the banks of Clapham Beck with several humpback bridges spanning the river. From the New Inn Hotel, wander up Church Ave to St James’ Church and over the bridge to Riverside. Turning right, you’ll soon come to a viewing platform overlooking Clapham Falls.

Water tumbles though the village of Clapham in the Yorkshire Dales. Image: Getty

The water plunges below a bridge from the landscaped parklands of Ingleborough Hall. During the Second World War a young Bill Farrer took a rowing boat onto the lake one stormy night and was swept down the waterfall. Luckily, he survived with just a broken arm and wounded pride.

Enjoy breakfast, morning coffee or lunch at the old Sawmill Café and grab tickets for the Estate Nature Trail. Follow the broad forest path past the lake to Ingleborough Cave, its ceilings dripping with stalactites. This is glorious limestone country.

Walk north from Clapham via the ravine of Trow Gill to investigate the extraordinary limestone landscape of Ingleborough. Image: Getty

Cave country

Apart from the easy Cave Circuit, you can trek through the ravine of Trow Gill, peer in to the great cavern of Gaping Gill, and the erratic Norber Boulders or limestone pavements.

Twice a year local pothole clubs winch curious visitors into the vast cavern of Gaping Gill. Image: Getty

If you’d like a more challenging hike, climb to the summit of the 723-metre (2,372 feet) Ingleborough. After dinner at the New Inn Hotel, treat yourself to a little luxury at Swallow Nest Boutique Bed & Breakfast.

