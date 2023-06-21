What do you imagine when you think of the Yorkshire Dales? Perhaps the criss-cross of drystone walls punctuated by ancient barns, or the pastoral river valleys of hay meadows, splashed with colourful wildflowers. Perhaps it’s the wild beauty of the moorlands, the stately homes, leafy parklands and gardens, or the ruins of Augustinian and Cistercian abbeys. Most likely you’ll think of historic market towns and charming riverside villages.

The Dales are overflowing with rustic hamlets and well-heeled towns packed with listed buildings. Here are five of the best to visit. You could easily spend a week in these small Dale settlements or even a month. The Dales may be rural but there’s a lot to see in and around these five idyllic places...

Masham's huge Market Place is the beating heart of the village – especially on market days (Wednesdays and Saturdays). Image: Getty

Masham: real ale capital

The village of Masham is Yorkshire at its gentlest. The arched Masham Bridge delivers visitors over the meandering River Ure, then up the tree-lined Avenue into the heart of the village. All life centres round the large Market Place: its church, quaint school and handsome town hall. This is a friendly place. From the outside seating at Johnny Baghdad’s Café, you can admire the historic buildings around the marketplace.

But Masham is all about the beer. Don’t leave town without visiting Theakston Brewery, home of Old Peculiar Ale and Black Bull in Paradise.

The highest market town in England, Hawes is set among emerald pastures beside the river Ure in Wensleydale. Image: Getty

Hawes: taste the history

Fifty minutes west of Masham, Hawes sits in the heart of the Yorkshire Dale National Park, amid a wilder landscape of moorland and hills.

At the Dales Countryside Museum in a former Victorian railway building, discover how the Dales people used the land around them from the early Stone Age hunters through to recent times. From the museum, head up the cobbled Pennine Way to cross the Gayle Beck, where water tumbles over limestone slabs below riverside cottages.

Market Place is packed with shops and cafés to while away an hour or four. Linger at the cosy White Hart Inn for lunch before continuing to Wensleydale Creamery Visitor Centre, where you can sample the freshly made cheese – and watch it being made.

Explore Kirkby Lonsdale's back streets for a glimpse of traditional life in the Dales. Image: Getty

Kirkby Lonsdale: an elegant market town

This superb holiday centre is in a perfect location, sandwiched between the Yorkshire Dales and Lake District National Parks.

Approach from the southwest and wander over the imposing medieval Devil’s Bridge, and along the River Lune to climb the steep steps to St Mary’s Church. Turner painted the River Lune and surrounding hills from the nearby Ruskin’s View.

Main Street has attractive Victorian and Georgian buildings, housing almost exclusively independent stores: art galleries, antique and home furnishing stores, high-quality clothing and gift shops.

Enjoy a traditional lamb pie for lunch in the courtyard of Lunesdale Bakery and you’ll see why the Dales are known for their delicious pastry bakes.

While away an afternoon roaming the leafy banks of Clapham Beck. Image: Getty

Clapham: enter limestone country

Heading southeast along the edge of the National Park into North Yorkshire again, you’ll come to one of the Dale’s most picturesque villages, homely cottages lining the banks of Clapham Beck with several humpback bridges spanning the river.

The Estate Nature Trail follows the broad forest path past the lake to Ingleborough Cave, its ceilings dripping with stalactites. This is glorious limestone country. Apart from the easy Cave Circuit, you can trek through the ravine of Trow Gill, explore the great cavern of Gaping Gill, the erratic Norber Boulders or limestone pavements.

When you've explored the gorgeous countryside around Grassington, wander back across the River Wharf to mooch around the shops and bakeries. Image: Getty

Grassington: cobbles and cafes

Further east, Grassington slopes off the hillside towards the River Wharfe. Its cobbled market square and lanes are lined with small traditional shops: you can spend hours browsing, dipping into cafés, inns and bakeries or simply wandering the streets.

Spend the afternoon exploring the countryside around Grassington with its criss-cross of drystone walls, ancient woodlands, hay meadows, limestone pavements, blustery moorlands, tumbling becks and waterfalls.

Back in Grassington, rest up at The Devonshire in Market Square, the eight classically furnished rooms.