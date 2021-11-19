Day out: Bosley Cloud, Cheshire

At the summit of Marilyn-classed Bosley Cloud (343m), you feel on top of the world.

Take in views across the Cheshire Plain – Congleton Viaduct, Rudyard Lake and Jodrell Bank – to Greater Manchester and the encircling Peak District. Follow the toposcope and pick out Liverpool Cathedral 38 miles away. You can even bag the trig point. And if there is a dusting of snow on the patchwork, so much the better.

Bosley Cloud walk

A 2.5-mile circular walk on the Gritstone Trail starts at Timbersbrook picnic site – once a silk mill, now a pond for toads frequented by herons and kingfishers. Turn left on to Tunstall Lane, right up 365 steps through hoar-frosted woodland, and across heathland.

Some steep paths can be slippery with tree roots, but views from the top make this a Boxing Day to remember. Return on the south side of the hill via Bridestones and Gosberryhole Lane.