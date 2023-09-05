This beautiful shingle beach beneath Bosveal Nature Reserve feels like a secret cove, scooped out of the banks of the wide Helford River in southern Cornwall and fringed by the mixed woodland. You can walk from delightfully tiny Durgan village along the South West Coast Path for a few hundred metres, or park at Bosveal’s National Trust car park and descend through tall pines on a sloping, sandy path scribbled by tree roots.

As you emerge from the gentle canopy shade, blinking in the sunlight, the sparkling waters of this secluded, unspoilt beach greet the gaze, framed by cliffs covered in greenery on either side. At low tide, the 200m stretch of sand, pebble and shingle slopes gradually into the water, rather than having any sudden drops, so is a great place for children to settle into swimming. Swim shoes will protect sensitive feet from stones underfoot. At high tide, there is little in the way of beach.

Board inflated, ready to launch/Credit: Maria Hodson

Due to its sheltered location, this is a usually great spot for paddleboarding – although I made my attempt on a fairly blustery day and spent most of my time kneeling. My four-year-old loved exploring the rockpools and was thrilled to venture out with me on the paddleboard in his buoyancy aid, despite the chilly waters. He made it back to shore without a submersion; I subsequently attempted to stand-up on the paddleboard and soon found myself swimming in the sparkling waters of the Helford River instead, as did a few fellow paddleboarders.

This dog-friendly beach has no facilities, which is part of its wild, quiet charm.

The nearest loos are in Durgan, a 10-minute walk away. The National Trust’s Glendurgan Garden, a 15-minute walk uphill, has loos in the car park. It’s worth visiting to explore the exotic plantings of its three valleys or tackle the puzzle of the cherry-laurel maze, planted in 1833. It also has a tea shop with a range of refreshment. Adult entry, £11.

Similarly, sub-tropical Trebah Garden is just a 20-minute walk away, with wholesome, nutritious food served at Trebah Kitchen. Trebah has a private beach, Polgwidden Cove, with a boathouse beach café. Adult entry, £16.50