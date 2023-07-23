With tussocks of tough, emerald-green coastal grass creeping up its grey weather-worn walls, it’s hard to tell where the ruins of Dunluce Castle begin and the basalt cliffs it sits upon end.

This rugged yet unarguably romantic castle on the Antrim coast of Northern Ireland has inspired many in the creative industries, with the ruins cropping up across all kinds of popular culture, including Games of Thrones.

Find out all about Dunluce Castle – including things to do at the site, ticket prices and the history of the castle – with our visitor's guide.

Dunluce Castle in Game of Thrones

Music fans may recognise Dunluce from the inlay gatefold of Led Zeppelin’s platinum album Houses of the Holy, while fantasy buffs might just be able to make it out as the basis for the CGI-created Castle Greyjoy in the hit series Game of Thrones.

However, it was CS Lewis, who grew up in the area, who was most moved by the crumbling fortress – it’s thought he based his capital city of Narnia, Cair Paravel, on the castle.

The ruins of the Dunluce Castle on the Causeway Coast/Credit: Getty

Dunluce Castle history

The Irish nobleman and settled Norman knight Richard Óg de Burgh – father-in-law of Robert the Bruce – first built a castle here in the 13th century.

By 1513, the McQuillan clan, rulers of “the Route”, a medieval territory on the north-east coast of Ulster, had become the first notable residents of Dunluce. Despite constructing two large drum towers, the McQuillans lost the castle to the MacDonnells in the 16th century, following two bloody battles.

Towards the end of that century, Somhairle Buidhe MacDonnell (‘Yellow-haired Sorley’, or ‘Sorley Boy’) took command of the castle and set about consolidating power in the region. With its strategic position overlooking the Scottish mainland and the Inner Hebrides, in times of trouble Sorley could light a beacon near the castle to call for help from mercenaries in Islay or Kintyre.

Visiting Dunluce Castle

You cross into the castle via a narrow footbridge marking the location of the former drawbridge. From here, take a guided tour or use one of the multilingual headsets.

There are archeological exhibits and a gift shop on site and you’ll find a small café in the car park.

Dunluce ticket prices and opening times

Dunluce Castle is open daily from 9.30am–5pm. Adult entry costs £6.