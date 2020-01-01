Best walks in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's countryside is a walker's paradise. From the drama of the Causeway Coast and County Down's Mourne Mountains to the serenity of Glenariff Forest Park and Belfast Caslte, here are some of the country's greatest walks
Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.
Northern Ireland contains just 1.8m people – roughly a fifth of London’s population. Indeed, the density of humans is so low that it can often feel as though you have the countryside to yourself; each path your own, save the scuttle of a red squirrel or the chirrup of a songbird.
Take to the trail and discover the mountains, loughs, forests and coastlines of this magical country with some of our favourite walks.
1. Slieve Binnian, County Down
Severe weathering during the last ice age sculpted Slieve Binnian into the most distinctive peak in Northern Ireland’s Mourne Mountains.
The route
Distance: 6 miles/ 9.7 km
Duration: 4.5 hours
Difficulty: Hard
2. Glenariff Forest Park, County Antrim
The Rivers Glenariff and Inver have cut right through this spectacular steep-sided gorge – the Queen of the Glens. This short circular gorge walk, abound with tumbling rivers and waterfalls, navigates through the lush valley.
The route
Distance: 1.8 miles
Difficulty: Easy/moderate
Duration: 1 hour
3. Slieve Bearnagh, County Down
Take on this tough upland walk, following a 100-year-old wall over peaks and cols through Northern Ireland’s Mountains of Mourne.
The route
Distance: 7 miles
Difficulty: Moderate/challenging
Duration: 4 hours
4. Tollymore Forest Park, County Down
Climb through lush woodland along the Shimna River, past the Hermitage and on to Parnell’s Bridge.
The route
Distance: 3 miles
Duration: 1.5 hours
Difficulty: easy
5. Murlough National Nature Reserve, County Down
Situated 3.5 miles north-east of the coastal town of Newcastle in County Down, Murlough National Nature Reserve is a wildlife-watchers’ dream. Its range of habitats play host to a vast diversity of flora and fauna, and the long, sandy beach is the focal point of a fantastic walk, overlooked by the iconic Mourne Mountains.
The route
Distance: 4.75 miles/7.6km
Duration: 2.5 hours
Difficulty: easy
6.The Causeway Coast, County Antrim
The undeniably impressive Giant’s Causeway is Northern Ireland’s most popular tourist attraction. But step off the beaten track and you’ll be able to marvel at this coast’s geology, myths and breathtaking views in virtual solitude.
The route
Distance: 6 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
Duration: 4 hours
7. Belfast Castle Estate, Belfast
Follow the waymarked Estate Trail through forest and parkland past Belfast Castle.
The route
Distance: 2.4 miles
Difficulty: Easy
Duration: 1.5 hours
8. Carnfunnock Biodiversity Walk, County Antrim
Explore Carnfunnock Country Park in County Antrim with the Biodiversity Walk, one of many trails in the area. The walk includes a giant bird table and outdoor gym equipment, and is suitable for people with limited mobility.
The route
Distance: 1.5 miles
Difficulty: Easy
Duration: 1 hour
9. Carrick-a-Rede, County Antrim
Step across a swinging rope bridge high above the Atlantic and on to a rocky offshore island, once a salmon fishery. In spring and summer, the walk down to the beach offers visitors the chance to see a range of unique flora and fauna – don’t forget your camera.
The route
Distance: 1.4 miles
Difficulty: Easy/moderate
Duration: 1 hour
10. Cave Hill Country Park, Belfast
Make your way beneath the overhang of Cave Hill, over moorland, meadows and heath. This challenging route includes archaeological sites, caves, wildlife and spectacular panoramic views.
The route
Distance: 4.5 miles
Difficulty: Moderate/challenging
Duration: 3 hours
11. River Blackwater, County Armagh
Cross the industrial ironwork of Bond’s Bridge, then head south-west along the River Blackwater, keeping an eye out for kingfishers and other wildlife. This National Trust walk is perfect for dog walkers, families and geocaching.
The route
Distance: 2 miles
Difficulty: Easy
Duration: 1 hours
12. Mount Stewart Demesne Trails, County Down
Explore the woodland, farms, orchards and walled garden of Mount Stewart Demesne. The area is popular with red squirrels, buzzards and woodpeckers, and in spring the the countryside blooms with wildflowers.
The route
Distance: 0.2-1.4 miles
Difficulty: Easy
Duration: 20 minutes to an hour
13. Portstewart Strand, County Antrim
Stroll out across the board sands of Portstewart Strand and discover wind-sculpted dunes and coastal flowers.
The route
Distance: 3.5 miles
Difficulty: Easy
Duration: 2 hours
14. Fairhead, Country Antrim
Look out from the clifftops of Fairhead to the town of Ballycastle, Rathlin Island and sandy Murlough Bay. There are a number of walks over the headland, varying from 1.5-3.4 miles.
The route
Distance: 1.5-3.4 miles
Difficulty: Easy/moderate
Duration: 1-3 hours