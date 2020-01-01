Accessibility Links

Best walks in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's countryside is a walker's paradise. From the drama of the Causeway Coast and County Down's Mourne Mountains to the serenity of Glenariff Forest Park and Belfast Caslte, here are some of the country's greatest walks

Causewy-Coast-2058c06

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Guide to Northern Ireland’s most beautiful hikes, including route distance, duration and difficulty.

Northern Ireland contains just 1.8m people – roughly a fifth of London’s population. Indeed, the density of humans is so low that it can often feel as though you have the countryside to yourself; each path your own, save the scuttle of a red squirrel or the chirrup of a songbird.

Take to the trail and discover the mountains, loughs, forests and coastlines of this magical country with some of our favourite walks.

1. Slieve Binnian, County Down

Mourne Mountains ©Jake Graham
Mourne Mountains ©Jake Graham

Severe weathering during the last ice age sculpted Slieve Binnian into the most distinctive peak in Northern Ireland’s Mourne Mountains.

The route

Distance: 6 miles/ 9.7 km

Duration: 4.5 hours

Difficulty: Hard

Map and route

2. Glenariff Forest Park, County Antrim

Glenariff Nature Reserve Northern Ireland
Boardwalks lead through the reserve from one waterfall to the next ©Getty

The Rivers Glenariff and Inver have cut right through this spectacular steep-sided gorge – the Queen of the Glens. This short circular gorge walk, abound with tumbling rivers and waterfalls, navigates through the lush valley.

The route

Distance: 1.8 miles

Difficulty: Easy/moderate

Duration: 1 hour

Map and route

3. Slieve Bearnagh, County Down

“It made me feel that at any moment a giant might raise its head over the next ridge,” wrote CS Lewis – the Mountains of Mourne were an important inspiration for the author’s imaginary land, Narnia
“It made me feel that at any moment a giant might raise its head over the next ridge,” wrote CS Lewis  – the Mountains of Mourne were an important inspiration for the author’s imaginary land, Narnia ©Alamy

Take on this tough upland walk, following a 100-year-old wall over peaks and cols through Northern Ireland’s Mountains of Mourne.

The route

Distance: 7 miles

Difficulty: Moderate/challenging

Duration: 4 hours

Map and route

4. Tollymore Forest Park, County Down

Tollymore Forest
Tollymore Forest ©Getty
Climb through lush woodland along the Shimna River, past the Hermitage and on to Parnell’s Bridge.

The route

Distance: 3 miles

Duration: 1.5 hours

Difficulty: easy

Route and map

5. Murlough National Nature Reserve, County Down

Murlough National Nature Reserve, County Down
The granite tops of the Mourne Mountains – Northern Ireland’s highest peaks – overlook Murlough National Nature Reserve
Situated 3.5 miles north-east of the coastal town of Newcastle in County Down, Murlough National Nature Reserve is a wildlife-watchers’ dream. Its range of habitats play host to a vast diversity of flora and fauna, and the long, sandy beach is the focal point of a fantastic walk, overlooked by the iconic Mourne Mountains.

The route

Distance: 4.75 miles/7.6km

Duration: 2.5 hours 

Difficulty: easy

Route

6.The Causeway Coast, County Antrim

Dunseverick harbour
Dunseverick harbour ©Getty

The undeniably impressive Giant’s Causeway is Northern Ireland’s most popular tourist attraction. But step off the beaten track and you’ll be able to marvel at this coast’s geology, myths and breathtaking views in virtual solitude.

The route

Distance: 6 miles

Difficulty: Moderate

Duration: 4 hours

Map and route

7. Belfast Castle Estate, Belfast

Belfast Castle sits 120m above sea level
Belfast Castle sits 120m above sea level ©Getty

Follow the waymarked Estate Trail through forest and parkland past Belfast Castle.

The route

Distance: 2.4 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Duration: 1.5 hours

Map and route

8. Carnfunnock Biodiversity Walk, County Antrim

The Biodiversity Walk is just one of many trails in Carnfunnock Biodiversity Walk
The Biodiversity Walk is just one of many trails in Carnfunnock Biodiversity Walk ©Rossographer

Explore Carnfunnock Country Park in County Antrim with the Biodiversity Walk, one of many trails in the area. The walk includes a giant bird table and outdoor gym equipment, and is suitable for people with limited mobility.

The route

Distance: 1.5 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Duration: 1 hour

Map and route

9. Carrick-a-Rede, County Antrim

Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge is a famous rope bridge near Ballintoy in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. The bridge links the mainland to the tiny island of Carrickarede.
Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge ©Getty

Step across a swinging rope bridge high above the Atlantic and on to a rocky offshore island, once a salmon fishery. In spring and summer, the walk down to the beach offers visitors the chance to see a range of unique flora and fauna – don’t forget your camera.

The route

Distance: 1.4 miles

Difficulty: Easy/moderate

Duration: 1 hour

Route and map

10. Cave Hill Country Park, Belfast

Cave Hill ©Getty
Cave Hill ©Getty

Make your way beneath the overhang of Cave Hill, over moorland, meadows and heath. This challenging route includes archaeological sites, caves, wildlife and spectacular panoramic views.

The route

Distance: 4.5 miles

Difficulty: Moderate/challenging

Duration: 3 hours

Route and map

11. River Blackwater, County Armagh

Full length shot of Kingfisher on small perch looking down.
The River Blackwater is home to kingfishers ©Getty

Cross the industrial ironwork of Bond’s Bridge, then head south-west along the River Blackwater, keeping an eye out for kingfishers and other wildlife. This National Trust walk is perfect for dog walkers, families and geocaching.

The route

Distance: 2 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Duration: 1 hours

Route and map

12. Mount Stewart Demesne Trails, County Down

Northern Ireland Newtownards Mount Stewart House and Italian Garden
The mild climate around Strangford Lough allows gardeners to grow a vast range of plant species ©Getty

Explore the woodland, farms, orchards and walled garden of Mount Stewart Demesne. The area is popular with red squirrels, buzzards and woodpeckers, and in spring the the countryside blooms with wildflowers.

The route

Distance: 0.2-1.4 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Duration: 20 minutes to an hour

Route and map

13. Portstewart Strand, County Antrim

People At Beach Against Sky During Sunset
The sun sets over Portstewart Strand ©Getty

Stroll out across the board sands of Portstewart Strand and discover wind-sculpted dunes and coastal flowers.

The route

Distance: 3.5 miles

Difficulty: Easy

Duration: 2 hours

Route and map

14. Fairhead, Country Antrim

View from Fairhead with Rathlin Island in the background, Northern Ireland
The cliffs at Fairhead are composed of dolerite rock ©Getty
Look out from the clifftops of Fairhead to the town of Ballycastle, Rathlin Island and sandy Murlough Bay. There are a number of walks over the headland, varying from 1.5-3.4 miles.

The route

Distance: 1.5-3.4 miles

Difficulty: Easy/moderate

Duration: 1-3 hours

Routes and maps

