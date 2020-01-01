Best walks in Northern Ireland

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Guide to Northern Ireland’s most beautiful hikes, including route distance, duration and difficulty.

Northern Ireland contains just 1.8m people – roughly a fifth of London’s population. Indeed, the density of humans is so low that it can often feel as though you have the countryside to yourself; each path your own, save the scuttle of a red squirrel or the chirrup of a songbird.

Take to the trail and discover the mountains, loughs, forests and coastlines of this magical country with some of our favourite walks.

1. Slieve Binnian, County Down

Severe weathering during the last ice age sculpted Slieve Binnian into the most distinctive peak in Northern Ireland’s Mourne Mountains. The route Distance: 6 miles/ 9.7 km Duration: 4.5 hours Difficulty: Hard Map and route

2. Glenariff Forest Park, County Antrim

The Rivers Glenariff and Inver have cut right through this spectacular steep-sided gorge – the Queen of the Glens. This short circular gorge walk, abound with tumbling rivers and waterfalls, navigates through the lush valley.

The route Distance: 1.8 miles Difficulty: Easy/moderate Duration: 1 hour Map and route

3. Slieve Bearnagh, County Down

Take on this tough upland walk, following a 100-year-old wall over peaks and cols through Northern Ireland’s Mountains of Mourne.

The route Distance: 7 miles Difficulty: Moderate/challenging Duration: 4 hours Map and route

4. Tollymore Forest Park, County Down

Getty

Climb through lush woodland along the Shimna River, past the Hermitage and on to Parnell’s Bridge.

The route Distance: 3 miles Duration: 1.5 hours Difficulty: easy Route and map

5. Murlough National Nature Reserve, County Down

Alamy

Situated 3.5 miles north-east of the coastal town of Newcastle in County Down, Murlough National Nature Reserve is a wildlife-watchers’ dream. Its range of habitats play host to a vast diversity of flora and fauna, and the long, sandy beach is the focal point of a fantastic walk, overlooked by the iconic Mourne Mountains.

The route Distance: 4.75 miles/7.6km Duration: 2.5 hours Difficulty: easy Route

6.The Causeway Coast, County Antrim

The undeniably impressive Giant’s Causeway is Northern Ireland’s most popular tourist attraction. But step off the beaten track and you’ll be able to marvel at this coast’s geology, myths and breathtaking views in virtual solitude.

The route Distance: 6 miles Difficulty: Moderate Duration: 4 hours Map and route

7. Belfast Castle Estate, Belfast

Follow the waymarked Estate Trail through forest and parkland past Belfast Castle.

The route Distance: 2.4 miles Difficulty: Easy Duration: 1.5 hours Map and route

8. Carnfunnock Biodiversity Walk, County Antrim

Explore Carnfunnock Country Park in County Antrim with the Biodiversity Walk, one of many trails in the area. The walk includes a giant bird table and outdoor gym equipment, and is suitable for people with limited mobility.

The route Distance: 1.5 miles Difficulty: Easy Duration: 1 hour Map and route

9. Carrick-a-Rede, County Antrim

Step across a swinging rope bridge high above the Atlantic and on to a rocky offshore island, once a salmon fishery. In spring and summer, the walk down to the beach offers visitors the chance to see a range of unique flora and fauna – don’t forget your camera.

The route Distance: 1.4 miles Difficulty: Easy/moderate Duration: 1 hour Route and map

10. Cave Hill Country Park, Belfast

Make your way beneath the overhang of Cave Hill, over moorland, meadows and heath. This challenging route includes archaeological sites, caves, wildlife and spectacular panoramic views.

The route Distance: 4.5 miles Difficulty: Moderate/challenging Duration: 3 hours Route and map

11. River Blackwater, County Armagh

Cross the industrial ironwork of Bond’s Bridge, then head south-west along the River Blackwater, keeping an eye out for kingfishers and other wildlife. This National Trust walk is perfect for dog walkers, families and geocaching.

The route Distance: 2 miles Difficulty: Easy Duration: 1 hours Route and map

12. Mount Stewart Demesne Trails, County Down

Explore the woodland, farms, orchards and walled garden of Mount Stewart Demesne. The area is popular with red squirrels, buzzards and woodpeckers, and in spring the the countryside blooms with wildflowers.

The route Distance: 0.2-1.4 miles Difficulty: Easy Duration: 20 minutes to an hour Route and map

13. Portstewart Strand, County Antrim

Stroll out across the board sands of Portstewart Strand and discover wind-sculpted dunes and coastal flowers.

The route Distance: 3.5 miles Difficulty: Easy Duration: 2 hours Route and map

14. Fairhead, Country Antrim

Look out from the clifftops of Fairhead to the town of Ballycastle, Rathlin Island and sandy Murlough Bay. There are a number of walks over the headland, varying from 1.5-3.4 miles.