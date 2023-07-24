Surrounded on three sides by the raging North Sea, on a rocky, 500-foot-high cliff-top, Dunnottar Castle is an unequivocally grand and dramatic ruin.

Find out all about Dunnottar Castle – including things to do at the site, ticket prices and the history of the castle – with our visitor’s guide.

Dunnottar Castle history

In the 9th century a fort ruled over by King Donald II stood on the site and it is often thought that he was killed here by Vikings. Yet, other sources claim he could have fallen foul of Gaels, not Vikings or even that he was murdered elsewhere at Forres.

In 1651 the castle’s defensives were put to the test again as 9,000 Parliamentarian soldiers led by General George Monck marched to Dunnottar. Despite the castle being defended by just 70 men, the bloody siege was to last for eight months whilst the Royalist defenders suffered from hunger and disease within the castle walls.

Eventually a royalist army came to their rescue but they were no match for the Parliamentarians and the castle fell to their control.

Dunnottar Castle sits high above the North Sea/Credit: Getty

Visiting Dunnottar Castle

Joined to the mainland by a narrow winding path, the walk to the castle feels like an adventure in itself and it is from here that many photographers chose to capture the shifting light as it dances across the castle walls.

There is plenty to see at the castle and visitors are allowed to walk freely around the ruins, taking in its many information board.

Ice cream, teas, coffees and snacks are available in the car park kiosk and, combined with a walk to and from the nearby town of Stonehaven, it makes for a great day out.

Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle walk A short but invigorating walk runs from Stonehaven to Dunnottar, navigating steep climbs and a great number of steps to the castle. Look out for cormorants, curlews and fulmars along the rocky shores.

Dunnottar Castle tickets and opening hours

Dunnottar Castle is open daily (closed 25–26 Dec and 1–2 Jan). Adult entry costs £10.50.