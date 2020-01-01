Scotland’s best walks

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Scotland is a walker’s paradise. One day you could be hiking in the Scottish Highlands, the next walking along the white sands of a remote beach.

You will also find a more unassuming side to Scotland’s trails too, with quiet valleys and accessible foothills, making it the perfect walking retreat for all abilities and families.

Here is our pick of the best day walks and hiking routes in Scotland, including the Scottish Borders, Highlands and Scottish Isles.

The Old Man of Storr is kept company by other rock spires, collectively called the Sanctuary. These pinnacles and their brothers on the Quiraing were formed as the result of landslips that occurred on the 19-mile long escarpment. Gravity caused the immense weight of the upper volcanic layers of the Trotternish ridge to dislodge the weaker underlying sedimentary rock layers.

Now the entire escarpment can be walked as part of a very long outing, but most walkers might find it easier to explore the broad ridge on a shorter ramble.A two-mile hike to the peak of the unique and breathtakingly dramatic Quiraing on the Isle of Skye.

The route 3.4km/2.1 miles

1.5 hours

Moderate Quiraing walking route and map

Seek refuge from the cold inside one of Scotland’s most majestic churches, then venture into the Highlands past the wizards’ railway to a lonely mountain pass. The route 17km/10.6 miles

6 hours

Challenging Glenfinnan walking route and map

Perched high on a rocky peninsula, with sheer cliffs rising up from the crashing North Sea on all its sides but one, Dunnottar is perhaps the most dramatically located castle in the entire British Isles.

The route 8.3km/5.1 miles

3 hours

Moderate Dunnottar walking route and map

A 12.3km walk to the summit of Ben Lomond, the most climbed peak of the Scottish Munros.

The route 12.3km/7.6 miles

4.5 hours

Moderate-challenging Ben Lomond walking route and map

Wrapped by brutish Atlantic swells and biting winds, this remote island off the west coast of Scotland makes for harsh living. But in spring, enduring these forces is one of north-west Europe’s largest seabird colonies.

The route 6.4km/4 miles

2.5 hours

Easy-moderate Handa Island walking route and map

A spectacular two-mile walk up Glen Nevis through gorges and meadows to the epic Steall Falls.

The route 3.2km/1.9 miles

1.5 hours

Moderate Glen Nevis walking route and map

Follow the white water of Scotland’s River Braan through a fabled woodland of giant Douglas firs, fairy-tale bridges and an ancient oak immortalised by Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

The route 9.6km/6 miles

4 hours

Moderate River Braan walking route and map

Enjoy a tranquil five-mile stroll around a Scottish loch in the beautiful Loch Lomond and the Trossacks National Park.

The route 8.3km/5.2 miles

3.5 hours

Easy-moderate Loch Katrine walking route and map

A beautiful 4.1-mile mountain walk tucked away in the glorious glens of the Scottish Highlands.

The route 6.6km/4.1 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate-challenging Glen Coe walking route and map

An 11-mile hike around the shores of Glen Affric, the Highland’s most beautiful glen.

The route 17km/11 miles

5-6 hours

Moderate Glen Affric walking route and map

A beautiful six-mile walk through the Cairngorms National Park, perfect for wildlife spotting and amazing Highland views.

The route 8.6km/5.3 miles

3 hours

Moderte Glenmore Forest Park walking route and map

Explore glorious Sandwood Bay in Sutherland on this 12-mile hike across wild moors and through mighty dunes.

The route 20.8km/12.9 miles

8 hours

Challenging Sandwood Bay walking route and map

Revel in the festive shops, illuminated streets and charming harbour of a small island town in the Inner Hebrides before taking a walk to the sandy shores of Calgary Bay.

The route 3.1km/1.9 miles

1.5 hours

Easy Calgary Bay walking route and map

Take a walk on the banks of Loch Garten – one of Scotland’s most beautiful nature reserves – in search of ancient trees, tottering wood-ant nests, grazing deer and soaring ospreys.

The route 3.8km/2.7 miles

2 hours

Easy Loch Garten walking route and map

Forestry and Land Scotland’s Mabie Forest lies just outside the town of Dumfries in south-west Scotland and is managed in association with Butterfly Conservation Scotland, whose reserve – their largest – occupies 100 hectares in the middle of the forest. Ancient oak woodland, wetlands and grassland are all here, offering ideal conditions not just for butterflies, but also bats, red squirrels, roe deer and dragonflies.

The route 7.1km/4.4 miles

2.5 hours

Moderate Mabie Forest walking route and map

Enjoy a 5.4km walk on the coastal cliffs of southern Scotland, spotting thousands of nesting seabirds, splashes of pink thrift and maybe even otters.

The route 5.4km/3.3 miles

2 hours

Moderate St Abb’s Head walking route and map

Steep, wild and remote, this Scottish giant is one of Britain’s most striking peaks – reaching its summit is difficult, but with spectacular views stretching out across the Highlands, it’s well worth the climb.

The route 8.8km/5.4 miles

4-5 hours

Challenging Suilven walking route and map

This rugged wilderness trail in Scotland guides intrepid walkers into the nucleus of the Cuillin Mountains, past gushing burns and striding ridges to a dramatic, sea-kissed bay.

The route 17.1km /10.6 miles

6-8 hours

Challenging Glen Sligachan walking route and map

Experience a jaw-dropping gorge path that inspired Scotland’s national bard, ending the walk with a pub dinner at a local inn.

The route 4.3km/2.6 miles

1.5 hours

Moderate Birks of Aberfeldy walking route and map

Take a hike on Scotland’s Isle of Mull and discover towering cliffs, wild waters and the fossilised remains of a 50-million-year-old tree.

The route 18km/11.2 miles

6 hours

Challenging Ardmeanach walkign route and map

Hike to the summit of this Hebridean giant and gaze out over island-strewn sea lochs and beach-straddled peninsulas – a fitting reward for conquering one of Scotland’s finest peaks. The route 8.9km / 5.5 miles

5 hours

Challenging Ben More walking route and map