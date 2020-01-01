Scotland’s best walks
Explore the Highlands, Scottish Isles, Borders and more with our guide on the best walks in Scotland. Whether you're looking for long-distance Highland hikes, coastal treks or short river walks and loch-side strolls we have walking routes for all abilities.
Scotland is a walker’s paradise. One day you could be hiking in the Scottish Highlands, the next walking along the white sands of a remote beach.
You will also find a more unassuming side to Scotland’s trails too, with quiet valleys and accessible foothills, making it the perfect walking retreat for all abilities and families.
Here is our pick of the best day walks and hiking routes in Scotland, including the Scottish Borders, Highlands and Scottish Isles.
The Quiraing, Isle of Skye
The Old Man of Storr is kept company by other rock spires, collectively called the Sanctuary. These pinnacles and their brothers on the Quiraing were formed as the result of landslips that occurred on the 19-mile long escarpment. Gravity caused the immense weight of the upper volcanic layers of the Trotternish ridge to dislodge the weaker underlying sedimentary rock layers.
Now the entire escarpment can be walked as part of a very long outing, but most walkers might find it easier to explore the broad ridge on a shorter ramble.A two-mile hike to the peak of the unique and breathtakingly dramatic Quiraing on the Isle of Skye.
The route
- 3.4km/2.1 miles
- 1.5 hours
- Moderate
Quiraing walking route and map
Glenfinnan, Highland
Seek refuge from the cold inside one of Scotland’s most majestic churches, then venture into the Highlands past the wizards’ railway to a lonely mountain pass.
The route
- 17km/10.6 miles
- 6 hours
- Challenging
Glenfinnan walking route and map
Dunnottar Caste, Aberdeenshire
Perched high on a rocky peninsula, with sheer cliffs rising up from the crashing North Sea on all its sides but one, Dunnottar is perhaps the most dramatically located castle in the entire British Isles.
The route
- 8.3km/5.1 miles
- 3 hours
- Moderate
Dunnottar walking route and map
Ben Lomond, Argyll and Bute
A 12.3km walk to the summit of Ben Lomond, the most climbed peak of the Scottish Munros.
The route
- 12.3km/7.6 miles
- 4.5 hours
- Moderate-challenging
Ben Lomond walking route and map
Handa Island, Sutherland
Wrapped by brutish Atlantic swells and biting winds, this remote island off the west coast of Scotland makes for harsh living. But in spring, enduring these forces is one of north-west Europe’s largest seabird colonies.
The route
- 6.4km/4 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Easy-moderate
Handa Island walking route and map
Steall Falls and the Nevis Gorge, Highland
A spectacular two-mile walk up Glen Nevis through gorges and meadows to the epic Steall Falls.
The route
- 3.2km/1.9 miles
- 1.5 hours
- Moderate
Glen Nevis walking route and map
River Braan, Perthshire
Follow the white water of Scotland’s River Braan through a fabled woodland of giant Douglas firs, fairy-tale bridges and an ancient oak immortalised by Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
The route
- 9.6km/6 miles
- 4 hours
- Moderate
River Braan walking route and map
Loch Katrine, Stirlingshire
Enjoy a tranquil five-mile stroll around a Scottish loch in the beautiful Loch Lomond and the Trossacks National Park.
The route
- 8.3km/5.2 miles
- 3.5 hours
- Easy-moderate
Loch Katrine walking route and map
Glen Coe, Argyll and Bute
A beautiful 4.1-mile mountain walk tucked away in the glorious glens of the Scottish Highlands.
The route
- 6.6km/4.1 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Moderate-challenging
Glen Coe walking route and map
Glen Affric, Highland
An 11-mile hike around the shores of Glen Affric, the Highland’s most beautiful glen.
The route
- 17km/11 miles
- 5-6 hours
- Moderate
Glen Affric walking route and map
Glenmore Forest Park, Cairngorms, Highland
A beautiful six-mile walk through the Cairngorms National Park, perfect for wildlife spotting and amazing Highland views.
The route
- 8.6km/5.3 miles
- 3 hours
- Moderte
Glenmore Forest Park walking route and map
Sandwood Bay, Sutherland
Explore glorious Sandwood Bay in Sutherland on this 12-mile hike across wild moors and through mighty dunes.
The route
- 20.8km/12.9 miles
- 8 hours
- Challenging
Sandwood Bay walking route and map
Calgary Bay, Isle of Mull
Revel in the festive shops, illuminated streets and charming harbour of a small island town in the Inner Hebrides before taking a walk to the sandy shores of Calgary Bay.
The route
- 3.1km/1.9 miles
- 1.5 hours
- Easy
Calgary Bay walking route and map
Loch Garten, Highland
Take a walk on the banks of Loch Garten – one of Scotland’s most beautiful nature reserves – in search of ancient trees, tottering wood-ant nests, grazing deer and soaring ospreys.
The route
- 3.8km/2.7 miles
- 2 hours
- Easy
Loch Garten walking route and map
Mabie Forest, Dumfries and Galloway
Forestry and Land Scotland’s Mabie Forest lies just outside the town of Dumfries in south-west Scotland and is managed in association with Butterfly Conservation Scotland, whose reserve – their largest – occupies 100 hectares in the middle of the forest. Ancient oak woodland, wetlands and grassland are all here, offering ideal conditions not just for butterflies, but also bats, red squirrels, roe deer and dragonflies.
The route
- 7.1km/4.4 miles
- 2.5 hours
- Moderate
Mabie Forest walking route and map
St Abb’s Head, Berwickshire
Enjoy a 5.4km walk on the coastal cliffs of southern Scotland, spotting thousands of nesting seabirds, splashes of pink thrift and maybe even otters.
The route
- 5.4km/3.3 miles
- 2 hours
- Moderate
St Abb’s Head walking route and map
Suilven, Sutherland
Steep, wild and remote, this Scottish giant is one of Britain’s most striking peaks – reaching its summit is difficult, but with spectacular views stretching out across the Highlands, it’s well worth the climb.
The route
- 8.8km/5.4 miles
- 4-5 hours
- Challenging
Glen Sligachan, Isle of Skye
This rugged wilderness trail in Scotland guides intrepid walkers into the nucleus of the Cuillin Mountains, past gushing burns and striding ridges to a dramatic, sea-kissed bay.
The route
- 17.1km /10.6 miles
- 6-8 hours
- Challenging
Glen Sligachan walking route and map
Birks of Aberfeldy, Perthshire
Experience a jaw-dropping gorge path that inspired Scotland’s national bard, ending the walk with a pub dinner at a local inn.
The route
- 4.3km/2.6 miles
- 1.5 hours
- Moderate
Birks of Aberfeldy walking route and map
Ardmeanach, Mull, Inner Hebrides
Take a hike on Scotland’s Isle of Mull and discover towering cliffs, wild waters and the fossilised remains of a 50-million-year-old tree.
The route
- 18km/11.2 miles
- 6 hours
- Challenging
Ardmeanach walkign route and map
Ben More, Isle of Mull, Argyll and Bute
Hike to the summit of this Hebridean giant and gaze out over island-strewn sea lochs and beach-straddled peninsulas – a fitting reward for conquering one of Scotland’s finest peaks.
The route
- 8.9km / 5.5 miles
- 5 hours
- Challenging
Ben More walking route and map