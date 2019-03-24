Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. E is for Exercise: mindfulness in nature

E is for Exercise: mindfulness in nature

Regular exercise improves physical and mental wellbeing – we explore how

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside

How can exercise improve your physical and mental health?

Regular exercise to improve physical health is a given. But taking regular walks to improve mental health is not so embedded.

Advertisement

The simple act of placing one foot after another creates a rhythm with your breathing that relaxes your mind, helping you to cope with stress, solve problems and even plan magazines!

Exercise art
E is for Exercise ©Lynn Hatzius
If you walk regularly, you are likely to use roughly the same route. Try to notice the differences each time you walk – the changing seasons, new species of flower, insect or bird, a quirky vignette of life.
Summertime in the countryside. Silhouettes of the family with dog on the trip at the sunset.
Regular short walks will help improve your physical and mental wellbeing ©Getty
Advertisement

A regular walk will build your fitness, give space to your mind and sharpen your observation skills.

You may also like

Mountain boot detail

Find out how walking in the countryside boosts self esteem

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Man enjoying view
How to

A to Z of mindfulness in nature

forest
How to

A is for Awareness: mindfulness in nature

A fire and making coffee in a clearing near the river.
Go Outdoors

B is for Bivouacking: mindfulness in nature

Hammock-70f76e4
Go Outdoors

H is for Hammock: mindfulness in nature