E is for Exercise: mindfulness in nature
Regular exercise improves physical and mental wellbeing – we explore how
How can exercise improve your physical and mental health?
Regular exercise to improve physical health is a given. But taking regular walks to improve mental health is not so embedded.
The simple act of placing one foot after another creates a rhythm with your breathing that relaxes your mind, helping you to cope with stress, solve problems and even plan magazines!
A regular walk will build your fitness, give space to your mind and sharpen your observation skills.
You may also like
- A to Z of mindfulness in nature
- Britain’s most epic walking challenges
- Virtual escapes: Britain’s incredible National Parks