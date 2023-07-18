Eilean Donan means the Island of Donan in Scots Gaelic. Its name comes from Saint Donnan of Eigg, who set up a chapel on the island in the 6th century. The castle itself was built in the 13th century.

Find out more about Eilean Donan Castle – including things to do at the site, ticket prices and the history of the castle – with our visitor's guide.

Eilean Donan Castle history

Throughout the Middle Ages, large parts of Western Scotland and the Scottish Islands became the target of Viking raiders. Positioned on a tidal island, at the meeting point of three lochs and serving as a gateway between the Isle of Skye, Inner Hebrides and the north-west Highlands of Scotland, Eilean Donan held a perfect defensive position against any would-be Viking marauders.

Yet it wasn’t until the 13th century, during the reign of Alexander II when the sea was the main highway, that a castle was built on the tiny island to help consolidate resistance against the Scandinavian invaders.

Eilean Donan Castle sits on a tidal island/Credit: Getty

Eilean Donan Castle in film

A picture-postcard castle, Eilean Donan has been used in many films, including Elizabeth: the Golden Age and the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough. Fans of 1980s fantasy film Highlander may also recognise the castle as the seat of Clan MacLeod and home of star Christopher Lambert’s character Connor MacLeod.

Visiting Eilean Castle Donan

The present-day castle is a modern restoration, constructed by architect George Mackie Watson between 1912 and 1932. There is a fish and chip shop on site along with a food hall and café. It’s open to visitors all year, with the exception of January, and couples can hire the castle as a wedding venue.

Eilean Donan Castle tickets and opening times

Eilean Donan Castle is open daily until 22 Dec (closed in Jan). Adult entry costs £11. eileandonancastle.com

How to get to Eilean Donan Castle

From Fort William follow the A82 to Invergarry then the scenic A87, passing Shiel Bridge, to reach the castle by the east shore of Loch Duich.

Places to eat and stay near Eilean Donan Castle

Try the king-sized Loch Hourn langoustines for a true taste of west coast cuisine. Glenelg, Kyle of Lochalsh, Ross-shire IV40 8JR. 01599 522273.

A friendly and ideally situated hotel perfect for a getaway. Glenshiel Bridge, Kyle of Lochalsh, Ross-shire IV40 8HL, 01599 511275.