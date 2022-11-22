They may have been popularised by the likes of David Beckham, Brad Pitt and TV shows like Peaky Blinders, but flat caps have been worn by Brits since the 16th century.

Back in the 1570s, it’s thought parliament ordered non-noblemen and boys to wear wool caps on Sundays or incur a three-farthing fine. And although the rule has long since been lifted, the headwear continues to be a popular accessory.

Today, you can wear flat caps with almost any outfit. Use them to keep the chill at bay on winter walks or put the finishing touch on a smart outfit; they’re a versatile accessory.

Our favourite flat caps and baker boy hats

Failsworth Wax Alfie Cap

Made with waxed cotton in a baker boy style, this cap is ideal for providing a little extra warmth during chilly walks and outdoor activities. It’s made by Failsworth, a Manchester-based brand which has been creating hats since 1903.

The baker boy or newsboy hat is slightly bigger in silhouette than a standard flat cap, with eight panels of fabric stitched together and a button at the top. In the 1800s it was worn by newspaper sellers, but this version puts a twist on the original woven design with a water-resistant waxed cotton construction.

The olive green tone gives it a classic countryside look, but you can also buy this cap in black or navy. They all come with a comfortable lining and sewn-down brim.

House of Bruar Tweed Bond Cap

Buy now from House of Bruar (£49.95)

House of Bruar is a fantastic place to find high-quality country clothes and accessories, and it doesn’t disappoint with this 100% wool flat cap.

It takes a traditional Edwardian bond cap design, which has a deeper nape than the average flat cap, as well as a hidden stud fastening on the peak. There’s also a satin-effect lining inside, so you should get plenty of coverage without any itching.

This particular bond cap comes in a wide range of colours, including blue, charcoal and rust.

Peaky Blinders Newsboy Style Flat Cap

If you’re a fan of the hit TV series Peaky Blinders, you might like to give a nod to your favourite characters by donning this smart hat. The programme is renowned for its uber-cool costume design, including the newsboy cap, which gives the show its quirky name.

This cap comes directly from the Peaky Blinders merchandise brand, and is made from high-quality Melton wool with a stud fastening on the peak. Razor blades not included!

You can buy this hat in a huge range of different styles on Amazon, as there are 18 different colour options. Sizes range from S all the way up to XXL, so you can find the perfect one for you.

M&S Wool Blend Flat Cap with Thermowarmth

Buy now from M&S (£25.00)

For a classic flat cap at an affordable price, try this one from Marks & Spencer. It’s made with 51% wool with a textured finish and a Life Natural antibacterial coating to keep it fresh for longer.

Plus, M&S has used its Thermowarmth technology to help you retain heat on chilly days spent outside.

A cotton-polyester lining completes the package.

Harris Tweed Flat Cap - Sage/Wine Herringbone

Buy now from Joseph Turner (£49.00)

With streaks of warm amber and coral, this sage-toned flat cap features a satisfyingly complex combination of country-style colours. The herringbone weave also makes it one of the most visually appealing designs you can find online, setting it apart from the simpler block-colour caps.

The Yorkshire-based brand Joseph Turner uses genuine Harris Tweed for this flat cap, combined with a luxurious satin lining inside. The peak is stitched down; there’s no press stud underneath.

Joseph Turner also sells five other colour options for this flat cap, including deep blue and olive in Harris Tweed, as well as tartan in waxed cotton.

House of Bruar Harris Tweed Aberford Cap

Buy now from House of Bruar (£59.95)

Another winner from House of Bruar, this flat cap features a dogtooth Harris Tweed in a combination of warm tones. It’s an Aberford cap, which has a deep back panel and curved peak with a press stud fastening.

To help lock in warmth on cold days, the cap outer is made from 100% pure new wool.

Opt for this design or go for one of the other six patterns, including wine plaid and blue herringbone.

Barbour Barlow Flat Cap

Barbour is always one of our go-to brands for quality outdoor apparel like flat caps. The Barlow is one of the retailer’s classic hat designs, complete with a subtle herringbone pattern, which makes it easy to pair with almost any outfit.

As for the construction, you’ll get a 30% wool outer and a 100% cotton lining across the crown for comfort.

You can get this flat cap in grey, olive or navy, each with a leather Barbour badge on the trim.

To complete the look, see our favourite wax jackets for men and women.

Kingsman Gill Herringbone Linen Flat Cap

A woollen flat cap can be too heavy in the summer, so if you’re after a hat to take you into the warmer months, why not opt for a breathable linen design? It’ll keep the sun off your head while adding an extra element to a smart outfit.

This cap is made with 100% linen on the outer and a cotton-blend lining to keep you cool. We love this blue-white version, but you can also get it in a blue and white stripe pattern or plain beige for a more neutral look.

For alternative options, read our round-up of the best sun hats you can buy online.

Tweed Peaky Stud Cap Heritage Traditions

Another baker boy style cap, this hat from Heritage Traditions has an eight-panel design with a button on top. One of the standout features is its black quilted lining for plush comfort inside the crown.

At the back, you’ll find an elasticated section to help provide a snug fit on your head, as well as a hand-stitched leather Heritage Traditions tab.

This cap is made with 30% wool for added warmth in cool weather.

Jules B Stetson Virgin Wool Hatteras Donegal Cap

Buy now from Jules B (£99.00)

A flat cap with a unique look, this Stetson Hatteras Donegal hat is made with a multi-coloured knit weave, so it contains attractive different-toned flecks.

It’s made with pure virgin wool and is finished with a herringbone cotton lining, along with a ribbon band in the interior.

Jules B sells these caps in eight different colours, including black, grey and navy.

House of Bruar Tweed Hereford Cap

Buy now from House of Bruar (£49.95)

You can’t go wrong with this classic flat cap design from House of Bruar. Characterised by clean lines, it has few design details; the makers keep things simple with a streamlined shape and smart check pattern.

It’s made from 100% high-quality wool and comes in an impressive 15 different colours and patterns, so there’s plenty of choice.

Walker & Hawkes Ladies' Baker Boy Tweed Cap

Many flat caps are designed for men, but there are some fantastic designs for women too. Walker & Hawkes sells this 60% wool newsboy-style hat with an eight-panel upper and central button.

The cheerful pattern updates classic green with a bright pink and purple check - perfect for wearing with outdoor gear. For a coordinated look, team it with the matching Margate Gilet, Derby Gilet or Shooting Coat.