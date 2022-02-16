Find a charity walk for 2022
Are you looking to raise money for charity this year by taking on a walking challenge? Find one near you with our round-up of fundraising walks
At some point in your life you may well feel the desire to raise money for a charity that is close to your heart. So, what’s the best way to do it? One of the most rewarding and effective options is to take on a challenge, asking friends and family to sponsor you to help raise money for your chosen charity. You can probably remember fundraising from when you were in school – those sponsored silences and the charity bake sales – but have you ever considered taking on a walking challenge?
Charity walks come in all shapes and sizes, varying in distance, difficulty and terrain. They can be found up and done the country, meaning the chances are there is one near you.
Here are a few charity walk ideas to help inspire your fundraising adventure.
Find a charity walk near you in 2022
Prostate Cancer UK’s March The Month: 1 March–31 March
The challenge: a virtual step challenge for anyone who wants to keep active and help beat prostate cancer. Whether you’re walking or wheeling, take on 11,000 steps a day throughout March.
Where: anywhere
When: throughout March
Registration fee: free
Fundraising pledge: however much you can
Find out more: Prostate Cancer UK
Breast Cancer Now charity walks: April–October
The challenge: let’s get walking! From idyllic charity walks to international treks, there are lots of opportunities for you to get fit, have fun, and support Breast Cancer Now’s life-changing research and support services for people living with breast cancer.
Where: various locations, including Brighton, the Chilterns and Giant’s Causeway
When: April–October
Registration fee: from £5
Fundraising pledge: as much as you can
Find out more: Breast Cancer Now
WaterAid’s Walk for Water: 1 March–31 March
The challenge: WaterAid challenges you towalk 4km, 8km or 12km a day this March, and help make clean water normal for everyone, everywhere.
Where: anywhere
When: 1–31 March
Registration fee: free
Fundraising pledge: WaterAid recommends aiming for £150
Find out more: WaterAid
Mind’s walking events: 1 March–10 September
The challenge: Mind have a number of different walking challenges, including the Isle of Wight 2022, Jurassic Coast Challenge 2022 and Thames Path Challenge 2022. Join one of these or create your own trekking challenge.
Where: various locations, including Peak District, Cotswolds and Jurassic Coast
When: 1 March–10 September
Registration fee: varies depending on event
Fundraising pledge: varies depending on the event
Find out more: Mind
Action for Children’s Snowdon Hike: 1 March–29 October
The challenge: experience the UK’s most popular mountain – Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) – and feel alive in the great outdoors whilst raising money for Action for Children. You will be joined by qualified and local Mountain Leaders who will share their enthusiasm and advice with you all the way.
Where: Llanberis, North Wales
When: from 1 March–29 October
Registration fee: £39
Fundraising pledge: Action for Children recommend a minimum of £350
Find out more: Action for Children
MacMillan Mighty Hike: 14 May–11 September
The challenge: A series of one-day half and full marathon hikes in the most beautiful and unspoiled parts of the UK.
Where: various locations, including Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, Dedham Vale in England, the Gower Peninsula in Wales and Callander in Scotland
When: from 14 May–11 September
Registration fee: £25
Fundraising pledge: MacMillan recommend £250
Find out more: MacMillan
Alzheimer’s Society’s Trek26: 28 May–10 September
The challenge: a series of 13 and 26-mile treks in eight breath-taking beauty spots across the UK. Whether you’re an avid hiker or a beginner who just wants to take in the views, there’s a trek for everyone. You’ll join hundreds of people walking to stop dementia in its tracks.
Where: various locations, including the Lake District, Cotswolds, Brecon Beacons, North Pennines, Peak District, Stonehenge and South Devon Coast
When: from 28 May–10 September
Registration fee: £25 for 26 miles, £20 for 13 miles
Fundraising pledge: Alzheimer’s Society’s Trek26 recommend £300 for 26 miles, or £200 for 13 miles
Find out more: Alzheimer’s Society