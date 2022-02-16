Find a charity walk for 2022

At some point in your life you may well feel the desire to raise money for a charity that is close to your heart. So, what’s the best way to do it? One of the most rewarding and effective options is to take on a challenge, asking friends and family to sponsor you to help raise money for your chosen charity. You can probably remember fundraising from when you were in school – those sponsored silences and the charity bake sales – but have you ever considered taking on a walking challenge?

Charity walks come in all shapes and sizes, varying in distance, difficulty and terrain. They can be found up and done the country, meaning the chances are there is one near you.

Here are a few charity walk ideas to help inspire your fundraising adventure.

Find a charity walk near you in 2022

Prostate Cancer UK’s March The Month: 1 March–31 March

Breast Cancer Now charity walks: April–October

The challenge: let’s get walking! From idyllic charity walks to international treks, there are lots of opportunities for you to get fit, have fun, and support Breast Cancer Now’s life-changing research and support services for people living with breast cancer.

Where: various locations, including Brighton, the Chilterns and Giant’s Causeway

When: April–October

Registration fee: from £5

Fundraising pledge: as much as you can

Find out more: Breast Cancer Now

WaterAid’s Walk for Water: 1 March–31 March

The challenge: WaterAid challenges you towalk 4km, 8km or 12km a day this March, and help make clean water normal for everyone, everywhere.

Where: anywhere

When: 1–31 March

Registration fee: free

Fundraising pledge: WaterAid recommends aiming for £150

Find out more: WaterAid

Mind’s walking events: 1 March–10 September

The challenge: Mind have a number of different walking challenges, including the Isle of Wight 2022, Jurassic Coast Challenge 2022 and Thames Path Challenge 2022. Join one of these or create your own trekking challenge.

Where: various locations, including Peak District, Cotswolds and Jurassic Coast

When: 1 March–10 September

Registration fee: varies depending on event

Fundraising pledge: varies depending on the event

Find out more: Mind

Action for Children’s Snowdon Hike: 1 March–29 October

The challenge: experience the UK’s most popular mountain – Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) – and feel alive in the great outdoors whilst raising money for Action for Children. You will be joined by qualified and local Mountain Leaders who will share their enthusiasm and advice with you all the way.

Where: Llanberis, North Wales

When: from 1 March–29 October

Registration fee: £39

Fundraising pledge: Action for Children recommend a minimum of £350

Find out more: Action for Children

MacMillan Mighty Hike: 14 May–11 September

The challenge: A series of one-day half and full marathon hikes in the most beautiful and unspoiled parts of the UK.

Where: various locations, including Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, Dedham Vale in England, the Gower Peninsula in Wales and Callander in Scotland

When: from 14 May–11 September

Registration fee: £25

Fundraising pledge: MacMillan recommend £250

Find out more: MacMillan

Alzheimer’s Society’s Trek26: 28 May–10 September

The challenge: a series of 13 and 26-mile treks in eight breath-taking beauty spots across the UK. Whether you’re an avid hiker or a beginner who just wants to take in the views, there’s a trek for everyone. You’ll join hundreds of people walking to stop dementia in its tracks.

Where: various locations, including the Lake District, Cotswolds, Brecon Beacons, North Pennines, Peak District, Stonehenge and South Devon Coast

When: from 28 May–10 September

Registration fee: £25 for 26 miles, £20 for 13 miles

Fundraising pledge: Alzheimer’s Society’s Trek26 recommend £300 for 26 miles, or £200 for 13 miles

Find out more: Alzheimer’s Society