National Tree Week – planting for the future

This weekend, The Tree Council is asking the public to get involved with National Tree Week, a celebration to raise awareness and appreciation for trees, and to encourage planting.

Advertisement

Trees provide a habitat for a range of wildlife, but they also add value to our lives in many other ways, says The Tree Council. They supply us with food, fuel and building materials, and they help reduce flooding and clean our polluted air and water supplies. They are also proven to advance wellbeing.

According to the charity, trees are good for business as well, increasing the value of property and encouraging more people to visit shopping areas.

Being among trees is proven to enhance wellbeing ©Getty

“National Tree Week is a great time for individuals, communities and families across the UK to recognise and celebrate the value of trees. For too long, their huge economic and environmental value has been understated, and National Tree Week is the time to turn that around,” says Pauline Buchanan Black, Director-General of The Tree Council.

“The value it adds, to the earth, to the pocket and to the heart, will form a legacy that can be widely appreciated by everyone.”

As part of National Tree Week, tree-related events – including planting, walks, talks, wood fairs and Tree Dressing – will be taking place all over the UK. The events coincide with the onset of the winter tree-planting season.

“Everyone with a place to plant a tree can grow their own and watch it develop for the next generation” says Pauline Buchanan Black, Director-General of The Tree Council ©Getty

“Even if you don’t plant a tree, you can make sure that the trees you love are recorded on the online Treezilla map so that the information can be used to analyse the contribution each tree makes to the people, wildlife and environment nearby,” adds Buchanan Black.

“Everyone with a place to plant a tree can grow their own and watch it develop for the next generation and now, with both the Charter for Trees, Woods and People and Treezilla to inspire us, we can better understand and promote the value of each and every one.

“The value it adds, to the earth, to the pocket and to the heart, will form a legacy that can be widely appreciated by everyone, even those not yet born.”

Advertisement

Learn more about National Tree Week or find an event near you.