H is for Hammock: mindfulness in nature
Sit back, relax and enjoy the world around you – time alone in a hammock beneath the trees can help you to be more present, in turn improving physical and mental wellbeing
How can lying in a hammock improve your physical and mental wellbeing?
Once you’ve mastered the skill of getting into a hammock – sit in the middle, find your centre of balance, hold the edges and carefully swing your legs over the side and into the material – a world of relaxation awaits.
Simply lie back and allow your mind to wander as you look at the cloud formations in the sky and listen to the sounds of nature.
Let the soothing sway of the hammock lull you into a blissful state of calm – and don’t be surprised if you find you soon doze off.