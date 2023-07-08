Ashridge Estate walk, Hertfordshire
Managed by the National Trust, the ancient trees, rolling meadows and chalk downland of Ashridge Estate provide visitors with plenty to explore in this quiet corner of the Chiltern Hills. This short, circular route is one of several walks in the country estate.
Ashridge Estate is a vast area of ancient trees, meadow and downland in Hertfordshire with miles of tranquil walks and glorious countryside to explore.
Once a a royal residence to King Henry VIII and Princess Elizabeth I, Ashridge House is today a stunning conference venue, with gardens, and is open to the public.
Also worth a visit is Bridgewater Monument (open at weekends in the summer) – climb 172 steps to the top for amazing views. Both can be visited on this short circular walk through the estate, starting and ending at the National Trust visitor centre.
Visit in autumn when the trees and woodland floor flush red and gold, or in spring to witness one of England's finest bluebell displays.
Ashridge Estate walk
3.1 miles/5km | 2 hours | easy | 46m ascent
1. Ashridge Estate visitor centre
From the Ashridge Estate visitor centre (NT), turn right out of the main entrance and follow the path alongside the fence to the start of the Foresters' Walk, which is waymarked. There's a bridleway sign as well as a sign marking the Foresters' Walk.
With a grassy meadow on your right, continue along the path, looking out for the ancient oak tree on your left. Veer right after the oak then, at the meeting of paths, turn left and walk through a series of glades to a five-way path junction – one of these routes used to be a grand gravel drive leading to Ashridge House.
2. Deer Hay Meadow
Turn right, continuing past the Deer Hay Meadow on the left. Then take a left turn at the junction (signposted with a purple arrow).
3. Lady's Walk
Walk east past veteran trees until you reach the road; cross to Lady's Walk, lined with beech trees. Keep walking until you reach a Foresters' Walk waymarker, signposting left, just before the Old Park. Follow the sign uphill, with Old Park on your right.
At the end of Old Park, take the second turn left through woodland. When you exit onto open grassland, turn left again (a short detour to the right will bring you to Ashridge House).
4. Foresters' Walk
Stick to the left of the grassy walkway as you head west back towards the visitor centre. Cross the road and continue following the Foresters' Walk signs. You will reach a right turn, leading to a parking area. This used to be a parade ground for an army camp.
Pick up the path on the left and follow the trail back to the start of the Foresters' Walk, finally retracing your steps to the visitor centre, where refreshments are served.
Ashridge Estate map
Ashridge Estate walking route and map
Useful information
Starting point
Ashridge Estate visitor centre, HP4 1LT. £2 honesty box in the car park. National Trust entrance is beside a bus stop called 'Ashridge Monument Drive'. Buses 29, 30 and 31 from Hemel Hempstead to Berkhamstead stop there.
Terrain
Waymarked trail of mixed terrain. No stiles or gates, but some uphill walking, narrow woodland tracks and grassy areas. Unsuitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs.
Map
OS Explorer 181
Eat and drink
The visitor centre serves teas and coffees. Ashridge House serves refreshments, if you want to take the diversion.
Stay
Ashridge House has rooms available.
