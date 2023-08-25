This relatively easy route around Avebury rambles past Silbury Hill (Europe’s highest manmade mound) to West Kennet Long Barrow (a burial site dating to 3650 BC), and then sends you ambling back to Avebury via an avenue of standing stones, to a 200-year-old thatched pub built around an ancient well that echoes with dark stories.

Advertisement

Looking for something a bit longer? Try our Avebury Ridgeway walk, which takes you from Avebury Stone Circles along the Ridgeway – one of Britain’s most ancient roads – to the glorious heights of Hackpen Hill.

Avebury is 14 times bigger than Stonehenge/Credit: Getty/Credit: Getty

Avebury walk

5.4 miles / 8.7km | 3 hours | moderate | 110m ascent

1. Start

From the car park, carefully cross the A4361 and follow the footpath (part of the White Horse Trail) towards the distinctive pyramid shape of Silbury Hill, a massive, mysterious, manmade mound dating to 2400 BC.

Silbury Hill near Avebury and Stonehenge in Wiltshire/Credit: Getty

2. Silbury Hill

Pass Silbury Hill and continue along the bottom of Waden Hill (left), with the River Kennet on your right.

Cross the A4 by a thatched cottage, and follow a fingerpost pointing towards the Long Barrow. Pass through a kissing gate and trace the footpath left for 50 yards.

3. West Kennet Long Barrow

By a big oak tree, divert right, up a broad track through fields to West Kennet Long Barrow. You can enter this chambered long-barrow tomb, used for human burials from around 3670 BC. After exploring, retrace your footsteps, turning right when you rejoin the path. Cross a lane and keep following the footpath and White Horse Trail waymarkers through a wooded copse.

The West Kennet Long Barrow is one of the largest and most impressive burial sites in Britain - at least 46 people were buried here over a 1000 year period/Credit: Getty

4. Green lane

Meeting a green lane byway, turn left, leaving the White Horse Trail and continuing to the road. Cross and turn left, passing over a stream. Go past a bridleway sign, turn right into a field and head to the top right corner. Just before the road, go left and walk up a wide track between fields to a car park.

5. Ridgeway

Cross the A4 and stroll along the Ridgeway National Trail, with barrows left and right. Ascend the hill to a junction, then turn left – leaving the Ridgeway.

6. Kennet Avenue

After about 165 yards, go left through a National Trust gate. A barrow crowned by beech trees is on your right (one of three tumuli). Descend, go through a gate and follow the path right. Cross the road, go through the gate and follow fingerpost pointing towards Kennet Avenue.

More like this

7. Red Lion

Go through a double gate and walk across a field of standing stones, with Waden Hill to the left and the foothills of Avebury Down on your right. Exit, cross the road and go through a gate opposite. Walk around the raised henge until you meet the lane, then turn left to the Red Lion. After leaving the pub, follow signs back to the car park.

The Red Lion pub sits in the heart of Avebury/Credit: Getty

Avebury map

Avebury walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

The main visitor car park in Avebury (free for National Trust and English Heritage members), postcode: SN8 1RD; Grid ref: SU 098/697

For drivers, Avebury is 6 miles west of Marlborough on the A4361. The closest train station is Pewsey (10½ miles / 17km). Buses 49 (Swindon–Devizes) and 42 (Calne–Marlborough) stop opposite the Red Lion.

Terrain

Well maintained footpaths, farm fields and tracks.

Map

OS Explorer 157

Eat and drink

The Red Lion dates to 1802. The thatched building was constructed within the stone circle and around a well that’s 200 years older than the pub, and is full of stories. Food is served all day, every day.

Advertisement

Stay

Located within the stone circle, the Avebury Lodge offers boutique B&B accommodation, with all rooms overlooking the henge.