The sheltered cove of Beadnell Bay is the perfect spot for a peaceful early morning walk along the golden beach to watch the sunrise. It’s a popular place for ornithologists who come to watch the colony of Artic terns that have made their home along this stretch of the Northumberland coastline.

As the only west-facing port on England’s east coast, Beadnell is a very well-sheltered bay and a good place for a swim.

The beach is within Northumberland’s dark sky zone, making it a great location for star gazing. There are many local diving and snorkelling clubs around Beadnell and a large number of popular dive sites nearby, including the Somali, a ship that was bombed in 1941 and now lies in 29 metres of water just off Beadnell.

On your walk, look out for seabirds, dolphins and dune wildlife.

20 spectacular wheelchair and pram-friendly walks Discover some of the best wheelchair and pram-friendly walks near you with our guide to 20 of the best accessible trails in the UK.

Beadnell Bay walk

6.3/10.3km | 4 hours | moderate | 60m ascent (return)

1. Start

This wheelchair-friendly walk begins from the car park in the village of Beadnell where there are disabled parking bays and accessible toilet facilities. There is a short gradual tarmac path that leads from the car park up onto the beach.

Explore Beadnell docks before setting off on your walk/Credit: Getty

2. Beadnell Bay

The harbour was built in the 1790s and was once the haunt of herring fishermen and smugglers. John Craster gave the harbour to 25 fishermen in 1947 and it remains in the hands of those same fishing families today. To the north end of the harbour are three circular lime kilns. The lime was exported by sea to other ports in England and Scotland. By 1822 they had fallen out of use as kilns. They were then utilised by local fishermen for curing herrings and today the restored lime kilns are used to house hundreds of lobster pots.

The walk continues south along two miles of sandy beach, a fine stretch of coastline that has been awarded Blue Flag status for its clean waters. There are beautiful views across Embleton Bay to Dunstanburgh Castle.

Pause for a break on Beadnell Bay's sandy beach/Credit: Getty

3. Newton Point

As you near the end of the beach, look right for a path leading up to Newton Steads Car Park. From here, join the Northumberland Coast Path and follow it south, cutting the corner of Newton Point before descending gradually to the next bay.

4. Low Newton-by-the-Sea

The village of Low Newton-by-the-Sea is well worth a visit before embarking on your return trip to Beadnell. The white-washed cottages and village green makes this one of the most attractive communities on the Northumberland Coast.

More like this

While in Low Newton, take a little time to explore Newton Pond, famous for the Newton Pool Bird Reserve, a small, reed-fringed freshwater habitat behind the dunes. Many seabirds, shorebirds and wildfowl can be spotted from the two hides.

Britain’s best coastal walks Explore the UK's shores with our round-up of the islands' most spectacular coast walks.

Beadnell Bay map

OS Maps: Beadnell Bay walking route

Useful information

Starting point

Beadnell is a few miles south of Seahouses and can also easily be accessed using the A1. Parking fees apply at the car park in Beadnell (NE76 5BW). There is a bus to Beadnell, which is the service between Newcastle and Berwick on their X18 route.

Terrain

This is a beach walk and although there are no stiles, it may prove difficult for manual wheelchairs and buggies in the soft sand. There are rockpools and rocky outcrops to explore nearer to Low Newton.

Map

OS Explorer 340

Swim

Because of the curved nature of the bay, Beadnell is a safe place for swimming in the sea. Before swimming, check the weather and tides and take care when using inflatables.

Eat/drink

The Ship Inn (originally known as the Smack Inn), in Low Newton, is a popular and friendly pub serving an excellent range of sandwiches and meals. The pub brews its beer in its own micro craft brewery. It is perfect for a stop-off and refreshments before heading back along the coast.