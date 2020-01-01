Best walks in Shropshire
Climb volcanic hills, discover old ruins and visit pretty rural towns in one of England's most diverse counties
Geologically speaking, Shropshire is one of Britain’s most significant counties, containing 11 of the 13 recognised geological periods.
Overlaying this ancient rock are further points of intrigue; Iron Age and Bronze Age remains, rolling wildflower meadows, rumbling rivers and characterful trees and woods.
Explore Shropshire by foot with our favourite county walks.
1. Linley Beeches, Shropshire
The aged beech trees that stand tall on Linley Hill in Shropshire are the jewels in an arboreal crown on this walk through a quiet corner of the Welsh Borders. Map and route.
2. Long Mynd, Shropshire
Shropshire’s charming Long Mynd deserves its ‘Little Switzerland’ nickname. This eight mile route begins in Carding Mill Valley near Church Stretton. Map and route.
3. Acton Burnell, Shropshire
Step through a dark woodland in rural Shropshire and discover a hidden world of historic parliaments and a long-abandoned church on this six-mile circular walk. Map and route.
4. Caer Caradoc Hill, Shropshire
A 4.5-mile walk from Church Stretton train station to the Caer Caradoc Hill. Map and route.
5. Church Stretton and Cow Ridge, Shropshire
History surrounds you in this ancient pocket of Shropshire, inhabited since Saxon times. Walk its age-old tracks, root around in its cavernous antiques market and end the day at a tradition country pub. Map and route.