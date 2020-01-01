Best walks in Shropshire

Geologically speaking, Shropshire is one of Britain’s most significant counties, containing 11 of the 13 recognised geological periods.

Overlaying this ancient rock are further points of intrigue; Iron Age and Bronze Age remains, rolling wildflower meadows, rumbling rivers and characterful trees and woods.

Explore Shropshire by foot with our favourite county walks.

1. Linley Beeches, Shropshire

Shropshire’s charming Long Mynd deserves its ‘Little Switzerland’ nickname. This eight mile route begins in Carding Mill Valley near Church Stretton. Map and route. 3. Acton Burnell, Shropshire

Step through a dark woodland in rural Shropshire and discover a hidden world of historic parliaments and a long-abandoned church on this six-mile circular walk. Map and route. 4. Caer Caradoc Hill, Shropshire

A 4.5-mile walk from Church Stretton train station to the Caer Caradoc Hill. Map and route.

5. Church Stretton and Cow Ridge, Shropshire