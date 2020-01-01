Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Walks
  4. Best walks in Shropshire

Best walks in Shropshire

Climb volcanic hills, discover old ruins and visit pretty rural towns in one of England's most diverse counties

Flock of sheep

Geologically speaking, Shropshire is one of Britain’s most significant counties, containing 11 of the 13 recognised geological periods.

Advertisement

Overlaying this ancient rock are further points of intrigue; Iron Age and Bronze Age remains, rolling wildflower meadows, rumbling rivers and characterful trees and woods.

Ludlow, Shropshire ©Getty
Ludlow, one of Shropshire’s most beautiful towns ©Getty
Getty

Explore Shropshire by foot with our favourite county walks.

1. Linley Beeches, Shropshire

Shropshire Beeches ©Shropshire and Beyond
Shropshire Beeches ©Shropshire and Beyond
Shropshire and Beyond

The aged beech trees that stand tall on Linley Hill in Shropshire are the jewels in an arboreal crown on this walk through a quiet corner of the Welsh Borders. Map and route.

Related articles

Walker on the Pembrokeshire coast path at Whitesands near St Davids, Wales
Getty

2. Long Mynd, Shropshire

Church Stretton, aka Little Switzerland, in the snow, Shropshire
Church Stretton, aka Little Switzerland, in the snow ©Simon Whaley

Shropshire’s charming Long Mynd deserves its ‘Little Switzerland’ nickname. This eight mile route begins in Carding Mill Valley near Church Stretton. Map and route.

3. Acton Burnell, Shropshire

Acton Burrel, Shropshire ©Alamy
Acton Burrel, Shropshire ©Alamy
Alamy

Step through a dark woodland in rural Shropshire and discover a hidden world of historic parliaments and a long-abandoned church on this six-mile circular walk. Map and route.

4. Caer Caradoc Hill, Shropshire

Caer Caradoc Hill. Shropshire. England. UK ©Getty
Caer Caradoc Hill, Shropshire ©Getty
Getty
Advertisement

A 4.5-mile walk from Church Stretton train station to the Caer Caradoc Hill. Map and route.

5. Church Stretton and Cow Ridge, Shropshire

Church Stretton landscape
Fields surrounding Church Stretton ©Getty

History surrounds you in this ancient pocket of Shropshire, inhabited since Saxon times. Walk its age-old tracks, root around in its cavernous antiques market and end the day at a tradition country pub. Map and route.

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Church-Stretton-landscape-d7f1a58
Walks

Walk: Church Stretton and Cow Ridge, Shropshire

Winter beach
Walks

Best walks in Cornwall

Shropshire Fidget Pie
Seasonal recipes

Recipe: Shropshire fidget pie

Shropshire beeches
Walks

Walk: Linley Beeches, Shropshire