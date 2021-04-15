Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Walks
  4. Best walks in the Broads National Park

Best walks in the Broads National Park

Explore Norfolk's wildlife-rich waterways with our favourite countryside hikes

Herringfleet Windmill, Norfolk

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Advertisement

Discover Norfolk’s wildlife-rich waterways and wild beaches with our favourite hikes in the national park

A brief History of the Broads

A unique patchwork of rivers and lakes, the Broads is not – as was once thought – a natural landscape, but a result of intensive peat digging in the Middle Ages to provide fuel. The empty pits flooded, forming lakes known locally as broads.

When combined with the area’s natural rivers, they make up a network of more than 125 miles of navigable waterways, nowadays mainly used for recreation. Renowned for its biodiversity, the Norfolk Broads are home to more than a quarter of Britain’s rare species, from birds and butterflies to mammals and fish.

Best hikes in the Broads

Horsey, Norfolk

Horsey Windpump
Horsey Windpump ©Getty

Enjoy a moderate circular walk around the village of Horsey in the Norfolk Broads National Park, discovering marshland, wild coast and grey seals.

The route

  • 8.7km/5.4 miles
  • 3 hours
  • Easy/moderate

Route and map

Horsey, Norfolk map

Halvergate and Berney Marshes, Norfolk

The marshes are home to wigeon, shelducks and Bewick’s swans in winter
The marshes are home to wigeon, shelducks and Bewick’s swans in winter ©Getty

Explore the Norfolk Broads National Park, a watery world of marsh and river that sparkles beneath wide-open skies.

The route

  • 12km/7.5 miles
  • 4 hours
  • Moderate

Route and map

Berney Marshes map

Acle Bridge, Norfolk

Europese otter (Lutra lutra) European river otter (Lutra lutra) close up
An eager eye may spot otters in the Bure ©Getty

This easy 2.8-mile walk winds through classic Broads countryside, returning along the Bude River to Acle Bridge. Route and map via Herbert Woods Broads holiday adventures.

Hickling Broad, Norfolk

Mist over Hickling Broad, Norfolk Broads, United Kingdom
Mist sits over Hickling Broad ©Getty
Advertisement

Explore the reedbeds and watery banks of Hickling Broad with a five-mile loop walk around Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s Hickling Nature Reserve. Route and map via Herbert Woods Broads holiday adventures.

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Viaduct with moorland and mountain view
Walks

Best walks in the Yorkshire Dales National Park

Moorland and wall
Walks

Best walks in Northumberland National Park

North York Moors National Park, North Yorkshire, UK
Walks

Best walks in the North York Moors National Park

Seven-Sisters-a67ba3c
Walks

Best walks in the South Downs National Park