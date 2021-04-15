Best walks in the Broads National Park

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Advertisement

Discover Norfolk’s wildlife-rich waterways and wild beaches with our favourite hikes in the national park

A brief History of the Broads

A unique patchwork of rivers and lakes, the Broads is not – as was once thought – a natural landscape, but a result of intensive peat digging in the Middle Ages to provide fuel. The empty pits flooded, forming lakes known locally as broads.

When combined with the area’s natural rivers, they make up a network of more than 125 miles of navigable waterways, nowadays mainly used for recreation. Renowned for its biodiversity, the Norfolk Broads are home to more than a quarter of Britain’s rare species, from birds and butterflies to mammals and fish.

Best hikes in the Broads

Horsey, Norfolk

Enjoy a moderate circular walk around the village of Horsey in the Norfolk Broads National Park, discovering marshland, wild coast and grey seals.

The route 8.7km/5.4 miles

3 hours

Easy/moderate Route and map

Halvergate and Berney Marshes, Norfolk

Explore the Norfolk Broads National Park, a watery world of marsh and river that sparkles beneath wide-open skies.

The route 12km/7.5 miles

4 hours

Moderate Route and map

Acle Bridge, Norfolk

This easy 2.8-mile walk winds through classic Broads countryside, returning along the Bude River to Acle Bridge. Route and map via Herbert Woods Broads holiday adventures.

Hickling Broad, Norfolk

Advertisement

Explore the reedbeds and watery banks of Hickling Broad with a five-mile loop walk around Norfolk Wildlife Trust’s Hickling Nature Reserve. Route and map via Herbert Woods Broads holiday adventures.