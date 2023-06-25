Blencathra, the 14th highest mountain in the Lake District, was one of Alfred Wainwright’s favourite fells, and it is easy to see why. "The sight of it at close quarters," said Wainwright, "is sufficient to make a beholder about to tackle it forget all other worries, even a raging toothache.”

This stile-free circular walk that takes in two of the 214 fells featured in Wainwright’s Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells. Also known as Saddleback, the walk takes you from the Blencathra Field Centre to the summit of Blencathra, before dropping down onto Mungrisdale Common, returning to the starting point via the well-defined bridle path that contours around Blease Fell.

I climbed this route in my TerrainHopper – an all-terrain wheelchair which is designed for steep, rugged climbs. Around Mungrisdale the ground can be boggy. This route is only suitable for an experienced driver of an all-terrain wheelchair and the driver must be confident in the machine’s capabilities.

Blencathra walk

7.5 miles/12km | 6 hours | challenging | 671m ascent | accessible route

1. Blencathra Field Centre

The walk begins from the car parking area at the end of road end, near the Blencathra Field Centre. From the car park, follow the finger post that identifies the route to the summit. There are several switchbacks on the route uphill and at points the path is right on the edge of a steep slope.

Blencathra, seen from a distance across Tewet Tarn near Keswick/Credit: Getty

2. Blease Fell

Keep left, following the route onto Blease Fell. Here is a good spot to stop and look around. The views stretch across Derwent Water, High Rigg and Grisedale Pike.

3. Knowe Crag

This is the steepest part of the climb as you head towards Knowe Crag. After this point, the route follows the gentle contours of the ridge to the summit.

4. Blencathra

From the summit, and on a clear day, there is a 360-degree view across the Lake District. Looking west, across Blencathra’s ridge, there are magnificent views across to Skiddaw and out across the Solway Firth and the Irish Sea. To the east there are sweeping views over towards the North Pennines and to the south are the Helvellyn Fells and beyond is Borrowdale and the Scafell Range. To the north, beyond Bowscale Fell and High Pike, is Scotland.

Follow the track north from the summit of Blencathra to the cairn at Atkison Pike, then begin the steep descent, on slippery slate gravel, to a meeting of paths on Mungrisdale Common. Turn left (west).

The route across Mungrisdale Common is only suitable for experienced walkers. In low cloud there are very few landmarks to follow, and there are many grassy paths, meaning good navigational skills are required. Check navigation to ensure that you stay on route.

Scales Tarn sits beneath the Blencathra ridge/Credit: Getty

5. Mungrisdale

The summit of Mungrisdale is unmarked, and, after Blencathra, may seem a little disappointing. The route descends towards Cloven Stone, passes it, then continues downhill to The Stake. This section can be boggy, so pick your route carefully.

6. Glenderaterra Beck

From here, turn left to meet Glenderaterra Beck and, soon after, the ford. Join the bridleway to the left, contouring Blease Fell back towards the Blencathra Field Centre.

Blencathra map

Blencathra walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

Drive past the entrance to the Blencathra Field Centre to reach the end of road. Here there is free, off-road parking for about 12 cars. Please do not park in the field centre car park. For SatNav users, follow the postcode CA12 4SG.

Terrain

Map

OS Explorer OL5

Eat/drink

Both the Horse and Farrier pub in Threlkeld and the Threlkeld Community Café are wheelchair accessible.

Stay

Self-catering accessible accommodation at Irton House Farm, Isel, Cockermouth.