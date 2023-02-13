The Yorkshire Dales contains most of Britain’s surviving upland hay meadows, traditionally farmed to allow wildlife to thrive. Dentdale is one of these valleys, divided into a patchwork of idyllic stone-walled fields colourfully blanketed in wildflowers in spring and summer.

Advertisement

Starting from the narrow, cobbled streets of Dent, take time on this walk to look down on species such as meadow buttercup, eyebright and red clover, but also to gaze up at the lofty hills, rising to the highest points in both Yorkshire and Lancashire.

Discover more walks in the Yorkshire Dales The valleys, moors, hills and caverns of the Yorkshire Dales are etched with miles and miles of rolling footpaths – explore this atmospheric limestone landscape with our guide to the national park's best hiking trails. Best walks in the Yorkshire Dales National Park The valleys, moors, hills and caverns of the Yorkshire Dales are etched with miles and miles of rolling footpaths – explore this atmospheric limestone landscape with our guide to the national park's best hiking trails.

Dentdale walk

2.5 miles/4km | 61m accent | 1.5 hours | easy

1. Dent car park

Turn right out of the car park. After 120 yards, take the track on the left, signposted Gawthrop. On entering a caravan site, take a few steps left and then go right – beside the farm shed. After a stile, walk with a wall on your right and through a gate. Swing up towards the farm.

The walk starts and ends at the village of Dent/Credit: Getty

2. To Gawthrop

Go through a metal gate to pass between the buildings. Keep straight ahead – through two gates, still following signs for Gawthrop. As you wander across the meadows, views of the dale open out, with Aye Gill Pike on the far side of the valley.

Entering a second field, go straight across, later dropping through a small wall gate. Following the boundary on the left leads to some farm buildings. Go through the two gates here and then head left to join a walled path. Turn right along a surfaced track and bear left at the next junction.

More like this

Discover more river walks The British countryside is filled with charming rivers, rich in wildlife and history. Discover a river walk near you with our pick of the UK's best riverside trails. Britain's most beautiful river walks The British countryside is filled with charming rivers, rich in wildlife and history. Discover a river walk near you with our pick of the UK's best riverside trails.

3. Oliver Gill

Go right at the road for 50 yards and take the signposted path on the left. Head to the right of the buildings to enter an open area. Follow Oliver Gill downstream, the beck’s clear waters tumbling down over smooth bedrock. After 200m, leave the gillside route by swinging right – beside a wall. Go through a small gate in it and turn right, continuing with the boundary on your right.

Marvel at Dentdale's wildflower meadows/Credit: Getty

4. River Dee

Turn left at the road for 120 yards and then go through a tiny gate on your right. You now follow the Dales Way through charming riverside meadows where grass and wildflowers are left to proliferate until mowing later in the summer. In a third meadow, swing half-right to reach the tree-lined riverbank. Follow the River Dee upstream to the road.

5. Back to Dent

Turn left for 90 yards and then take the trail on the left. Follow the riverside path until it re-emerges on the road. Turn right. Keep right through the village and the car park is on the right beyond the cobbles.

Dent village sits on the banks of the River Dee/Credit: Getty

Dentdale map

Dentdale walking route and map

Useful information

Terrain

Rough tracks and meadow paths, some unclear. Several stiles. Short sections on road.

Starting point

Pay-and-display car park, Dent village, LA10 5QP. S3 Western Dales Community Bus operates three services a day, Mon-Fri.

Eat and drink

Stone Close Tea Room, Dent village, passed on the way back to the car park, just 50 yards from the end of the walk (01539 625239).

Advertisement

Stay

High Laning campsite (01539 625239).