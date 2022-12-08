The ancient Forest of Dean is an area of mixed woodland covering over 110 sq. km in a roughly triangular site between the rivers Wye and Severn.

It was already a royal hunting ground at the time of the Norman invasion, but it also has a rich industrial history. Iron has been worked here since Roman times, with the ore being smelted using charcoal produced in the woodland, and coal is still mined in small quantities by the Free Miners of the forest.

The story of the forest is told in the Dean Heritage Centre, housed in a former grain mill, which still has a working water wheel. This is the starting point of a 6.7 walk through the forest.

Forest of Dean walk

6.7 miles/10.8km | 4 hours | moderate

1. Making tracks

Cross the road and turn left. Immediately north of the road are ponds in the area known as Foundry Wood, which would have served the iron works once situated nearby.

On the opposite side of the road is the track bed of the former Bullo Pill Railway, which then crosses the road to a rock cutting. At the road junction, take the minor road that turns down to the left.

Staple-edge Wood in the Forest of Dean/Geograph

2. Oak and chestnut

After a little way, turn off to the right onto the broad track through the woodland that includes some splendid oak and sweet chestnut. The track rises steeply to a pair of houses on the ridge, and continue on until you reach a broad track, where you turn left.

3. Between ponds

At the two ponds of Mallard's Pike, cross between them and continue following the track down towards the road.

Mallard's Pike Lake in the Forest of Dean in summer/Geograph

4. Around the valley

Just before reaching the road turn left onto the obvious track that curves round the hill until it reaches a minor road, where you turn right to Blackpool Bridge, and a section of rough stone roadway. This is actually a preserved section of the Roman road through the forest.

Retrace your steps up the road for about 100 yards and turn right on the woodland path to a T-junction with a broad track.

5. North through

Turn left on this up to the minor road and at the T-junction turn left again, then right to return to the start.

