Grassington is Wharfedale’s main hub, a classic Yorkshire Dales village, huddled below the south-facing slopes of Kimpergill Hill and above the River Wharfe.

Advertisement

It would be easy to be distracted by the pubs, shops and cafes on offer at Grassington, but be patient and head for the hills first to build up your appetite and create a sense of reward when you return into town.

Grassington to Yarnbury walk

4.1 miles/6.6km | 188m accent | 2.5 hours | moderate

1. Over the walls

From Bank Lane in the village, a delightful path heads north across lush limestone pasture. The route passes through the invisible remains of medieval field systems and settlements and climbs multiple stone stiles in the characteristic drystone walls.

Fields and drystone walls around Grassington in the Yorkshire Dales/Credit: Geograph

2 Lime to grit

The way leads on to Bare House, once a remote inn at a crossroads of old ways, but now a simple barn with an enviable view of Upper and Lower Wharfedale. It is at this point that you make a geological transition from limestone to gritstone.

The Wharfedale giant fells of Great Whernside and Buckden Pike are on show, along with other distant highlights, including Simon’s Seat, Flasby Fell and Pendle Hill.

Doubling back, a walled track meanders effortlessly to the interesting old lead mining area at Yarnbury.

Walk: Burnsall to Grassington Looking for another beautiful walk in the area? Enjoy a refreshing riverside stroll through stunning Upper Wharfedale in the south-east corner of the Yorkshire Dales, stopping to paddle, slide down rapids or leap into cool, clear plunge pools. Walk: Burnsall to Grassington

3 Lane to market

From Yarnbury, either Moor Lane or field paths lead you neatly back into Grassington.

A glorious array of smells and sounds will draw you to the market square in the heart of Grassington, where lovely old stone buildings, tearooms and pubs await, such as the Forester’s Arms on Main Street. You will be spoilt for choice!

Advertisement

Grassington to Yarnbury map

Grassington to Yarnbury walking route and map