Seahenge, a Bronze Age timber circle approximately 4,000 years old, was discovered in 1998 on Holme Beach near Hunstanton in Norfolk.

Advertisement

It gets its name from its resemblance to Stonehenge in Wiltshire and, just like it's westerly counterpart, it hold mysteries; the purpose of the upside-down tree stump, surrounded by 55 timber posts, has never been resolved.

Although Seahenge has been removed for preservation purposes (you can see it at Lynn Museum in King's Lynn), this linear walk from Hunstanton to Thornham following the Norfolk Coast Path passes the original site of the timber circle, as well as Holme Dunes visitor centre and café.

Look out for a wide variety of wading birds, butterflies, seals and natterjack toads while exploring this stunning stretch of the Norfolk Coast.

Looking for more walks in Norfolk? Read our walking guides to Holkham Beach, Brancaster Staithe and Berney Marshes.

The path passes through Holme Dunes Nature Reserve/Credit: Alan Murray-Rust, Geograph

Seahenge walk

5.9 miles/9.5 km | 4 hours | moderate | 26m ascent

1. Start

From the War Memorial in the Esplanade Gardens, walk through the gardens to reach the clifftop with the sea on your left. At this point the Wash is 12.5 miles wide and, due to Hunstanton’s west-facing location, the town receives spectacular sunsets where the cliffs glow.

Continue walking past St Edmunds Chapel and the lighthouse, following the Norfolk Coast Path down to the beach just past a car park on the right. Look back towards Hunstanton at the stripy cliffs with their distinctive layers.

The walk begins at Hunstanton Cliffs/Credit: Getty

2. RNLI lifeboat station

Continue onwards into the sand dunes, sticking to the path as it runs along the coast behind the beach huts. You’ll past the Ancient Mariners Inn, RNLI lifeboat station and the dog-friendly Old Town Beach Café.

More like this

Keep following the coast path through the dunes, looking out for marram grass, sea holly and sea couch. Soon the path runs alongside a golf course on the right.

3. Salt marshes

After just under a mile the route heads inland to a junction of paths. Head left on the path across the salt marshes (not the path that heads back to the coast). This soon bears right and left up onto the top of the dunes with good views of the nature reserve.

4. Seahenge

Just before you reach a fir tree woodland you will come across a noticeboard announcing the former location of Seahenge. Here look out for oystercatchers, knots and curlews feeding on the shoreline.

On reaching the woodland you’ll see a path to the right leading to the visitor centre, café and toilets. This area is home to natterjack toads, which were introduced here in the 1970s.

5. Holme Bird Observatory

After refreshing yourself with coffee, cake and ice cream, return to the coast path and keep ahead past the Holme Bird Observatory, following the wooden walkway that leads onto the sea defence embankment.

6. Thornham

After passing a remote car park on the left, cross a lane and follow the coast path to a T junction.

Turn right on to Church Street, then right again to reach Thornham’s High Street where you can find refreshments at the Orange Tree pub and take the Coastliner bus back to Hunstanton.

Useful Information

Starting point

The War Memorial in the Esplanade Gardens, Hunstanton. Parking at Cliff Car Park, PE36 6EL.

Buses 34/35/36 from King's Lynn.

Terrain

Sandy, some steps, some walkways and compacted paths. Not entirely wheelchair/pushchair friendly.

Map

OS Explorer 250

Eat/Drink/Stay

Sunset Inn

Ancient Mariner Inn

Advertisement

Snettisham Meadows campsite