Once a noisy, smelly and dangerous environment, today Ironbridge Gorge offers fascinating strolls through the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

Explore the world’s first iron bridge (1781) and Bedlam Furnaces, where the iron for the bridge was cast, before escaping into Lloyd’s Coppice, with its rare and mysterious seasonal pools.

Walk the Silkin Way and the old railway line linking Bridgnorth to Shrewsbury, but allow plenty of time to break the route and visit the Great Hay Incline, Maws Craft Centre, Coalport China Museum and Jackfield Tile Museum.

Look out for otters and kingfishers at Russell Carroll Jackfield Park.

Ironbridge walk

4.7 miles/7.6km | 3 hours | easy | 130m ascent

1. Iron Bridge

Head towards the Toll House, then cross Iron Bridge, before turning left and dropping on to the riverside path.

Pass under the bridge – with its great girders – and continue past the Coracle Shed, where locals made these circular boats.

Turn right at a road, passing the remains of Bedlam Furnaces. At the road bridge, continue ahead on to a minor road for 200 metres.

Turn left at a road junction, through a kissing gate into Lloyd’s Coppice. Once mined for clay, ironstone and coal, this woodland wetland, with its ever-changing seasonal pools, is home to adders, slow worms and great crested newts.

The route passes the remains of Bedlam Furnaces/Credit: Simon Whaley

2. Silkin Way

Follow signs to Blists Hill and Coalport, through trees, before climbing the gorge.

Drop beside some properties to join a track, then reach a road. Cross carefully, heading diagonally left through a car park (signed Coalport).

Take a minor path then some steps on the left to join the Silkin Way cycle and footpath, and head through a well-lit tunnel.

3. Great Hay Incline

The Silkin Way follows disused railway lines and the former Shropshire canal. Pass under the Great Hay Incline, a steep railway linking the Shropshire Canal with the River Severn, 60 metres below.

To visit Coalport China Museum, turn right at the next junction. Otherwise, continue ahead, under a bridge and along the Silkin Way to the River Severn.

The Great Hay Incline crossing the Silkin Way near Coalport/Credit: Simon Whaley

4. Coalport Bridge

Cross Coalport Bridge, built from iron in 1799 after flooding washed away the original wooden bridge in 1795.

Turn right opposite The Woodbridge Inn on to Severn Valley Way, which climbs up to a disused railway track. Turn right.

After 1km, look for Maws Craft Centre on the right. Once a Victorian tile factory, it now houses two-dozen craft units. Follow the trackbed to the road, emerging beside Russell Carroll Jackfield Park, and continue past Jackfield Tile Museum.

At a road junction, continue ahead, dropping to Jackfield Railway Gates. Rejoin the disused rail track for 1.2km back to the car park.

Near the end of the walk, step out onto Coalport Bridge/Credit: Simon Whaley

Ironbridge map

OS Map: Ironbridge walking route

Useful information

Starting point

Ironbridge Car Park, Ladywood, Ironbridge, Telford TF8 7JR (pay and display). Alternative parking area at Bedlam Furnaces, Waterloo Street, Ironbridge (pay and display).

Bus services 8 (Telford to Bridgnorth) and 18 (Telford to Much Wenlock) stop near Ironbridge and Bedlam Furnaces.

Terrain

Some tarmac foot/cycle paths and good disused railway line. Can be muddy through Lloyds Coppice.

Map

OS Explorer 242

Eat/drink

The Woodbridge Inn, Coalport, Telford, Shropshire TF8 7JF.

Stay

YHA Coalport, John Rose Building, High Street, Coalport, Shropshire TF8 7HT.

Ironbridge museums

There are 10 museums spread throughout Ironbridge Gorge.