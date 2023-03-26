Walk: Land's End, Cornwall
This short coastal walk from Sennen Cove to Land's End is the perfect way to experience Britain's most westerly point
This clifftop walk from Sennen Cove to Land's End is one of Cornwall's best walks. It is a rewarding way to arrive at mainland England’s most westerly point, with wonderful coastal scenery, good birdlife, and the waves of the Celtic Sea rolling in from the horizon.
Land’s End itself is now a built-up complex, but this route gives you the time and space to appreciate the dramatic surroundings.
Land's End walk
3.3 miles/ 5.2km | 2 hours | moderate | 175m
1. Sennen Cove
At surfing hotspot Sennen Cove, a golden beach furls out around the bay. Take a while to enjoy the scene, then head west along the seafront, sticking to the road as it winds past the RNLI lifeboat station and the Round House & Capstan art gallery.
2. Coast path
After passing a car park, turn left to climb a set of steps curving up towards the cliffs. This becomes the coastal path that will take you to Land’s End. The views expand as you gain height, with rugged, gull-flown coves appearing below and a glorious maritime panorama to the west. Look out for Longships Lighthouse and, on a fine day, the Isles of Scilly beyond.
3. RMS Mulheim
This is a popular path, and relatively easy to walk, but there are treats to be had from slowing down. Don’t miss the shipwreck of the RMS Mulheim, a German cargo ship that was wrecked in 2003. Its remains can be seen safely from the clifftop.
4. Dr Syntax’s Head
The path leads to Dr Syntax’s Head, where a flagpole marks the true westernmost point on the English mainland. From here it’s a short stroll to pass through the cafes, shops and family attractions that cluster around Land’s End.
5. Land's End
At the eastern end of the complex, pick up the roadside path that begins next to a modern stone circle ringed by model houses. Stay on the path, passing a car park and a white house.
6. Inland return
When you reach a bend in the road, you’ll see a perpendicular gravel path in front of a double five-barred gate. Turn left along this path and follow it back to Sennen Cove as it dog-legs through meadows. Enjoy the close-at-hand details, from gorse and brambles to stonechats and wrens.
7. Longships Watch Holiday Cottages
After passing Longships Watch Holiday Cottages on right, head immediately left and follow the road that bends down towards town. After a sharp right hand bend, look out for a tight flight of steps on the left.
Descend these to eventually rejoin the path at point 2, then retrace your steps to the seafront.
Land's End map
Sennen Cove to Land's End – OS Maps walking route
Useful information
Starting point
The Old Success Inn on the seafront at Sennen Cove. Park a minute’s walk away at Sennen Cove Beach Car Park (£3.90 for 3 hours, £6 for 8 hours), or arrive by the Land’s End Coaster Bus from Penzance – in season, it’s an open-top ride.
Terrain
The route is generally easy underfoot but has some steep sections and, at times, lots of steps. Not suitable for wheelchairs or pushchairs.
Map
OS Explorer 102
Eat and drink
Book ahead for a table at the Old Success Inn.
Stay
Ten minutes’ drive from Sennen Cove, YHA Land’s End is friendly and well-priced.
Authors
